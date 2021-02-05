Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Sese Industrial Services, U.S. Corp. officials have announced that the Axle Manufacturing company will locate new operations in Tennessee, investing $42 million and creating 240 jobs.
Sese Industrial Services will build a new 300,000-square-foot Axle Assembly plant at 6153 Hickory Valley Road in Chattanooga. Products manufactured at the facility include Axle Components for the Volkswagen electric vehicle line.
Sese Industrial Services operates under parent company Grupo Sesé, an international logistics conglomerate headquartered in Zaragoza, Spain. Grupo Sesé provides logistics, distribution and assembly services primarily in the automotive sector.
The company already has operations in Chattanooga and a longstanding history with Volkswagen.
Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 40 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in approximately 5,700 job commitments and $1.6 billion in capital investment.
Lee said he believes this signals a continued move toward the future for the state.
“Tennessee has built its reputation as global leader in the automotive industry and is at the forefront of the electric vehicle evolution,” Lee said. “I welcome Sese Industrial Services to Tennessee and thank the company for its significant investment in Hamilton County.”
Rolfe added that he’s happy to see international investments in the area.
“One out of every three projects we land is the result of foreign direct investment and we continue to proactively recruit companies and foster our international partnerships,” he noted. “Spanish-owned companies employ more than 1,500 people across Tennessee and we appreciate Sese Industrial Services for choosing to create 240 jobs in Tennessee.”
Grupo Sesé leadership also said they are happy to be locating in the state.
“At Grupo Sesé, we are thrilled to initiate our Industrial Automotive activities in USA in such a historical location as Chattanooga, Tennessee, serving our valued customer Volkswagen, and more so on their all-new electric vehicle models,” Grupo Sesé President Alfonso Sesé said. “We would like to thank all local and state authorities of the State of Tennessee for their outstanding guidance, help and support in this strategic project of Grupo Sesé. We expect to develop a best-in-class workforce and foster the international projection of Tennessee as a global leader in the automotive industry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.