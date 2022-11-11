A man who oversaw a lot of growth in the City of Athens is planning to step down at the end of this year.
Athens Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire turned in his notice in October with his last day set for Dec. 31.
"I've worked here 35 years and 8 months, by Dec. 31, and I want to spend time with my family," he expressed. "I was hired and given the directions to master plan a 20-30 year plan for Athens and we have done that. We have re-done the planning document several times over the years as one would, but it was a mission for the city commission and the city manager at the time to make recreation something that would help the economy of Athens and also make it a recruiting tool when looking for industries."
He noted the growth by Interstate 75's exit 49 was "spurred" on by the development of Athens Regional Park.
"It was a planned development. If you weren't here before that was developed it was a farm and now it is something that draws hundreds of thousands of people here annually," Fesmire said. "The plan for it is not finished yet. It is something that really needs to continue to grow. We have bought a lot of property and if we need to make more facilities we have the property to do that on."
Another change he noted was the city originally had four swimming pools when he first joined, compared to the singe pool the city has today.
"That change didn't come from the city but rather due to the increase in personal pools," he noted. "Disc golf wasn't around as a pro sport 30 years ago as well, same with pickleball, and now it is one of the hottest sports in the country, so it is having the ability to look out and foresee what is coming is what has helped us a bit."
Fesmire also noted his pride in the amount of programs he and his team have been able to bring to and partner with the city on.
"If you would notice, a lot of our programs have '32 year anniversary' or similar and it is great to see those really big numbers on the events," he stated. "It shows we have been able to sustain programs for that long. Those events are a testament to the citizens of Athens for supporting what we have been doing."
Fesmire has made many projects successful for the City of Athens over his tenure.
"My personal favorite thing is the body of work, because we worked really hard to have something for everyone," Fesmire said. "In government it is very difficult to work under constraints ... Being able to work through the ebbs and flows of the changes on the state and local is something to be proud of, so to be able to walk in with my morals and walk out with the same step is a personal achievement."
He noted that he couldn't pick a singular project to be his "proudest" achievement as he deeply cares for all of the projects that he has been a part of.
Reflecting on his tenure, Fesmire recalled what brought him to the City of Athens to begin with.
"I worked in the City of Jackson since I was 16 years old and I left the city for couple years and worked in a Methodist church as their youth and recreation director," he said. "I figured out quickly that I liked government work. I was talking to one of the state recreation people and she said that she had a friend who was the city manager in Athens who was looking for someone ... (former Athens City Manager) Marvin (Bolinger) offered me the job and I started in May of 1987 and have been going ever since."
His current retirement plans consist of being able to attend more St. Louis Cardinals games, spending time with his family and spending more time with church activities.
"It is my distinct honor and privilege to have been able to serve the citizens of Athens," he expressed. "I cannot express how important that was for me. Your job is to serve and the citizen is always on top of the organizational chart. While I may not have pleased everybody with the decisions made, the intention in my heart moving forward with all the projects was for everyone's happiness."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.