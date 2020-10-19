Jack Nicklaus’ path to golf legend began when he was 10 years old.
That was just one of the stories The Golden Bear shared in the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce 14th Annual Benefit Dinner on Saturday at McMinn County High School.
“I started like a lot of young kids do, I started at a Friday morning class at the club,” Nicklaus told the crowd. “My dad had broken his ankle four years earlier and he had three operations fusing his ankle. His doctor told him he needed to do something, make up a sport where you had to walk. He hadn’t played golf as a kid, he hadn’t played in about 15 years, and so he took up golf.”
As a 10-year-old, Nicklaus had stuck his dad with a bill after hitting $350 worth of golf balls. Lessons with Scioto Country Club pro Jack Grout soon began.
Growing up, Nicklaus said his best sport was baseball. He also played football in high school, and he was recruited to play basketball at Ohio State.
He decided to go into golf essentially out of a “process of elimination” considering his options.
“I would’ve been the ninth or 10th man on the (basketball) team, meaning I would’ve sat on the bench the whole time,” Nicklaus said. “I figured out I wasn’t tall enough, wasn’t quick enough for basketball.”
Nicklaus noticed that golf “seemed to fit what I could do.”
“Golf was something I grew up with, loved it and still love it,” Nicklaus said.
And as Nicklaus moved into business, he also noticed that golf was a good way to get to know what people are really like.
“Generally speaking, if I’m out on the course, sportsmanship, honesty, courtesy, integrity,” Nicklaus said. “You certainly find out what’s inside somebody in the four hours you’re with them on the golf course. They could hide it pretty well in a board room. Those of you who play golf know exactly what I’m talking about, friends that you want to spend time with.”
Nicklaus said the people who made the most impact on his life are his father and mother and his wife, Barbara. Jack and Barbara Nicklaus recently celebrated their 60th anniversary.
“I think it’s 95% give, 5% take on both sides,” Nicklaus said about his successful marriage. “If you do that, you’ll get along just fine.”
And of Nicklaus’ 18 major championships, he noted that he may have won “maybe three” of those without the support of his wife.
Nowadays, those roles are reversed.
“It’s my turn to support her, and it’s been the most fun in my life,” Nicklaus said.
Jack and Barbara Nicklaus are still actively involved in the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and talked about one girl who was born with a half heart and one lung, and the heart was in backwards. Many doctors did not expect her to live, and many hospitals would not take her.
“Those hospitals, they won’t bring a kid in and they’d have a death on their record,” Nicklaus said.
But after the Nicklauses called around, a renowned heart surgeon in Miami offered to perform the surgery on the girl. The surgery was successful and she has now finished up her first year of preschool.
“She’s doing great,” Nicklaus said. “You see these things happen with these kids, where the miracles happen. We call them our miracle doctors. And I’ve use the phrase a lot, but I saw happen is more important than any four-foot putt I ever made.”
Nicklaus also talked about how he prepared for major tournaments, and it’s a plan he followed after winning his first two Masters in 1963 and 1965. In both of those, he had skipped the tournament from the week before and instead scouted Augusta National that week.
And that is how he prepared for majors ever since, by scouting the course the week before.
“The hard work was done,” Nicklaus said. “Now it was just go play golf.”
Nicklaus also told the story of his final major win, the 1986 Masters at the age of 46. His mother, sister and sons were in attendance.
He had gone into the final day figuring, along with his son Steve, that he’d “needed 66 to tie, 65 to win.”
Nicklaus had birdied No. 9 with a 12-foot putt, made 25-footers on 10 and 11, but bogied 12.
“That was the best thing that happened,” Nicklaus said of the bogey. “It brought me down to earth.”
But Nicklaus did indeed finish with that 65, and when he sank the putt on No. 18, he walked off arm-in-arm with his son Jackie.
“That was the best putt of the week,” Nicklaus said. “The best shot. It was a special week. How could you not enjoy that.”
In the rapid-fire session, Nicklaus said he much preferred talking on the phone to texting, but acknowledged that “if you don’t text, you don’t communicate with your grandkids.”
He also prefers dogs to cats, lists “Caddyshack” as his favorite movie, and would have Arnold Palmer as his partner if he had to win the Ryder Cup.
