The first reading of the City of Athens budget is complete and it was unanimously passed.
Some final work was done on it during Tuesday night’s monthly council meeting, as a portion on non-profit funding was debated and kept, while a portion on raises for city employees was changed.
When the approval of the budget came up, Vice Mayor Larry Eaton made a motion to remove hotel/motel tax funds from Main Street Athens and the Athens Arts Council. In the budget, both organizations were set to receive $25,000 each from the hotel/motel tax on top of the money they get annually from the general fund.
“At this point in time I think the money needs to be used and allocated for other means of tourism,” Eaton said. “Not that I don’t support (them) in any form or fashion.”
However, Council Member Frances Witt McMahan pushed for the hotel/motel tax funds to remain.
“These programs and non-profits do support tourism,” she said. “To take that (funding) away, I think you take away a part of the life we enjoy.”
Council Member Jordan Curtis agreed with Witt McMahan on keeping the funds going to the two non-profits.
“I think we need to press forward with the plan we set this year,” he said. “Looking ahead, I think we need to consider an application process.”
Eaton, however, argued that he’s concerned the council is giving the money to the organizations too freely.
“We are the stewards of the taxpayers’ money,” he said. “We have to do what’s best with the taxpayer money. It was placed in the budget without any of them asking for the funds. We need to make sure where the money is being spent at.”
Interim City Manager Mike Keith noted that when money is allotted for non-profits, they are required to provide an outline of where that money will go.
“They give us what they will do with the money,” Keith said. “It’s a requirement.”
Eaton noted that signs and lighting could be better uses for the hotel/motel funds than allocating them to Main Street and the Arts Council.
“We should withdraw the money, hold it and if we don’t spend it on tourism then we can open it up for applications,” he said.
“Main Street has given us a very good explanation of how their money is going to be used,” Witt McMahan said. “They have indicated they will be doing wayfinding signs and various things like that.”
That motion ultimately failed in a 2-2 vote with Eaton and Council Member Dick Pelley against giving the funds, while Curtis and Witt McMahan preferred to give the funds. Mayor Steve Sherlin abstained.
The next two budget amendments centered on a planned 3% pay raise across the board to all city employees. Initially, Pelley moved to not give the raise to department heads, but that motion failed as it couldn’t gain a second.
Then, Eaton proposed giving a $1,500 raise to all employees who have worked for the city more than 90 days instead of the 3% raise.
“If you look at the mathematics, it’s better than 3% for all employees,” Eaton argued. “Anybody on the top tier, anybody over $100,000, they’re going to make $3,000 to $4,000 (under the 3% raise). On the lower end, (with the 3% raise) they will get $500 to $1,000. This ($1,500 per employee) hits better with our lower end than the higher end.”
Keith pointed out that there are only two city employees who make more than $100,000.
Curtis noted that he preferred to leave that part of the budget as is.
“The responsibilities that come with our higher compensated employees and the hours these people work” is why Curtis said he prefers the 3% raise. “Everybody in our organization holds a pivotal role to our success. But I think we have to look at the things that are asked ... of our higher compensated employees. A percentage increase across the board is more fair.”
After discussion, the council voted 4-1 in favor of changing the 3% raise to $1,500. Curtis was the lone dissenter.
After the change, the budget passed unanimously on its first reading. The second and final reading of the budget is planned for the June council meeting.
