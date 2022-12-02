The Etowah Police Department is set to hold its annual Christmas event for the children of Etowah this month. According to the City of Etowah’s website, the Etowah Christmas Project was implemented in 2012 and became an annual event that has grown over the years.
Officer Wes Atwell became the president of the Etowah Christmas Project in 2013 and has run the project ever since.
“It is a non-profit that we established and we give Christmas to kids in the Etowah community that normally wouldn’t be able to receive Christmas,” Atwell said. “Families go through an application process to be eligible for the program and we buy Christmas gifts for their children who otherwise may not have received anything.” Usually the applications become available at the start of November and run for the rest of the month.
While the applications closed Thursday, Dec, 1, the EPD will deliver the presents on Saturday, Dec 17.
“This program is very humbling to us,” Atwell said. “It is something that the police department, myself and firefighters started, which came out of our own pockets for a little while, to a few kids in the neighborhood and it has grown every year where we are now helping 80+ kids a year now. It allows us to give back to the community we serve and it is very humbling.”
Atwell noted this event boosts the morale of the police department each year.
“It is something that we get excited about and is something that we put a lot of effort into,” he expressed. “When you see a little kid get excited about a gift and they say that it was the best Christmas ever, it warms our hearts.”
Atwell stated that each year provides a special memory from this project.
“One year we had gone into a home that had three children in it and there was a six year old whose first gift he opened was a football. He started jumping up and down and looked at his dad and said that is was the best Christmas ever,” Atwell recalled. “It’s things like that that keeps bringing us back and we love being able to give back to our community.”
He stated that the program wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.
“Our board members work day and night during the months of November and December to make this happen and the community stands behind us and donates every year and that is the reason we are able to do what we do every year,” Atwell expressed. “Anyone who would like to contribute can contact the police department or fire department to make donations or e-mail us at ecp@cityofetowahtn.com”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.