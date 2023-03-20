McMinn County officials are expecting an influx of funds from a state settlement on opioids that happened recently.
The settlement is from litigation brought by the State of Tennessee and joined by McMinn County against pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturers. The litigation was brought as a means to require these companies to help abate the opioid epidemic in the country.
During the McMinn County Commission Strategic Planning Retreat, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry said it appears the county could receive as much as $9 million over 18 years in various forms and schedules of payouts — both from the recent settlement and potential future settlements.
“This is significant money coming because it’s been a significant problem,” Gentry said. “It’s going to be a confusing process allocating how we want this money in a meaningful way. We have a gigantic task ahead of us on how to use that money responsibly.”
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy suggested the possibility to the commission of sending some of the money to the local drug court.
“It would be a good, responsible way and that money would be going to a good cause where it will be monitored and there will be accountability,” he said.
Gentry also pointed out that this money could be spent on programs like the Boys and Girls Club and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) that could use it toward drug education.
“I don’t have the answer on how to spend this money,” Gentry said.
On the topic of drug education, Guy made another suggestion.
“You want to make a huge difference with these kids? Do vape education — that is where all this stuff starts,” he said, noting that young people who vape tend to transition to opioids down the road.
Gentry added that an opioid abatement council, much like what the state has set up, could be a good idea locally as well.
“I’d like to see some addicts on it that recovered,” he said. “I want to see what worked for them, what got them off it, what got them on it. I don’t know a lot about that stuff, but a lot of folks do.”
Guy noted that the opioid problem isn’t over with yet and there are other considerable concerns relating to drugs as well.
“This is a problem we’re going to deal with for years,” he said. “Nobody anymore can buy anything off the street and do it safely — not marijuana, not a pill. If you’re not getting it from a doctor or a pharmacy, you are taking your life into your own hands. Everything has got fentanyl in it.”
Guy noted that a call came in recently of an overdose on what the person thought was Ritalin.
“They’ve pressed these pills to look like Ritalin and it’s pure fentanyl,” he said. “Nobody knows what they’re taking when they take stuff.”
Guy added that there are also people who seek out fentanyl despite the dangers.
“We used to think people were accidentally buying it on the street and overdosing and that does happen,” he said. “But we’re monitoring Facebook groups and they’ll say a person got some fentanyl and he died and others are messaging saying ‘where’s that good stuff at.’ They’re seeking it out because the high is so good they’ll risk their lives to take it.”
As to the question of why sellers would risk the lives of their customers, Guy said it comes down to demand.
“The customer base is so broad they don’t lose anything (when someone overdoses),” he explained.
Guy pointed out that the United States outpaces every other country in opioid use and “Tennessee alone outpaces some European countries in opioid use.”
“The reason McMinn County is getting so much money is because our problem is so big,” Gentry added. “There are counties with a lot higher population than us not getting the money we are. I wish we weren’t getting anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.