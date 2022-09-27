U.S. News & World Report recently announced its annual college and university rankings with Tennessee Wesleyan University landing at number 16 in the Regional Colleges South category.
The 2022-23 ranking for TWU is up three spots from number 19 in last year’s edition. TWU came in at number 23 in the 2020-21 rankings.
The Regional Colleges South category includes schools from the east coast to Arkansas and Louisiana, and from the gulf coast north to Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia. Schools in this category “focus on undergraduate education but grant fewer than half their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.”
“This year’s U.S. News rankings affirm what we already know here on campus, that Tennessee Wesleyan is one of the best regional colleges in the South,” said TWU President Dr. Tyler Forrest. “Although the TWU team is very pleased about moving up in the rankings this year, we also see the tremendous opportunities for growth and continued excellence in front of us.”
TWU also landed again on the Best Value Schools list, at number 25, as well as the Top Performers in Social Mobility, tied for number 27. The Best Value Schools rankings are determined based on regional rankings and total average cost for an out-of-state student. Social Mobility looks at how well schools enroll and graduate disadvantaged students, those who receive the Pell Grant. Both these categories are also broken down regionally.
“TWU not only has exceptional academic programs,” added Forrest, “but they also come at a great value to our students. I remain appreciative for the wonderful work that our students, faculty, and staff continue to do on a daily basis to serve our community, region, and beyond.”
U.S. News rankings include over 1,500 institutions and are determined by 17 measures of academic quality, including graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student excellence, and more.
