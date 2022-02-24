Interest has been expressed in McMinn County by the Boys and Girls Club of the Ocoee Region.
During Monday night’s regular McMinn County Commission meeting, two representatives from the Boys and Girls Club — Community Outreach directors Candice Natola and Kimberly Goins — spoke to the commissioners about the club’s interest.
Natola opened by discussing concerns that have been publicized nationally about finding childcare options.
“We want to help to solve these issues, especially here in McMinn County, by bringing a Boys and Girls Club unit here so we can offer additional after-school care for summer, breaks and (holidays),” she said.
Goins noted that grant funding from the state would allow the expansion and the club has been conducting surveys in the county to gauge interest.
She said some of the results from the survey so far indicate that “71% of surveyed parents say affordable after-school and summer care for school age youth (ages 5-12) gives parents flexible work options” and that another “71% say getting support for teens through school health and well-being and help with their future helps parental stress.”
“The Boys and Girls Club is a great way to meet some of these needs,” she added.
Goins also pointed out that a new Boys and Girls Club unit recently opened in Meigs County and the reception has been positive.
“We really understand the impact in rural communities,” she said. “We expanded into that community and it has been an incredible success.”
Natola said that initially the club seeks advocates and input on the prospects of a club starting up.
“We want to make sure the Boys and Girls Club reflects McMinn County,” she explained. “That we are reflecting the values you guys have.”
Paul Willson, who has been a part of the Monroe County Boys and Girls Club for nearly 20 years, also spoke in favor of starting a club in McMinn.
“It’s phenomenal how successful that’s been,” he said of the Monroe County branch, adding that he also serves on the board of the Ocoee region. “It’s one of the best organizations I’ve been involved in. If I were an elementary school principal, I would be begging to have a club in my school. I’ve never seen any other organization as good as the Boys and Girls Club from the top down.”
No discussion was held among the commission members and no action was taken during the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.