A local organization is continuing its mission to aid local women.
Women at the Well Ministries is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help young women get back on their feet.
According to Programs Director Stephanie McGreevy, the organization is a 15 month residential facility in Athens for women with life-controlling issues including, but not limited to, drug and alcohol issues.
“We take unemployable women or women in crisis when they come to us and when they leave us they will be employable, productive members of society,” McGreevy said. “They will be able to move forward, some who have custody issues will be able to get their children back and be able to move forward with their lives.”
The organization was founded by Robin Nation, who is currently the executive director of the organization.
“This organization has been around for a little over 20 years,” she noted. “This is a residential facility and the residents learn how to live there. Every moment of their day is scheduled from the time they get up to the time they go to sleep ... They work on different curriculum based on their individual needs. Some of these ladies have been abused, so we set up different contract work based on the answers they give us when they come in. We work to heal them from the inside and we use the Word of God. We believe that Jesus is the answer.”
McGreevy stated the women who attend focus on issues pertaining to forgiveness, resentment, abuse and using their pain as a strength rather than as a weakness.
“As they grow in the program then the second phase will be to have the ability to work in the store that I created, ‘New Attitude,’ to give them work experience and to build their resume,” she stated. “I am a graduate of Women at the Well so I am very passionate about what we do there. I believe in what we do, so we felt that the store was the missing link. These ladies aren’t employable, so as they advance through the program and get the healing that they need they have the opportunity to work and build a resume.”
McGreevy graduated from Women at the Well in 2012, which allows her to empathize and understand most of the situations the women may be in.
“Everybody’s situation is a little bit different but the pain is the same,” she expressed. “After the program I actually went to get my bachelor’s degree and now I’m working on getting my master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling and I’m looking to get my licensure within the next year, so I would love to be able to help the organization more.”
McGreevy encourages anyone who is in need of the organization’s assistance, including expectant mothers, to call the organization to apply.
“We currently have an expectant mother already in the program and we have space available for two more expectant mothers as well,” she said. “This is new for us and we are venturing out into that.”
According to McGreevy, anyone who is in need of help can contact Women at the Well at 423-745-0010 or visit womentatthewell.com
“We will need the application, which can be found on the website, and a valid phone number so that I can call you and do a phone interview,” she expressed. “The only thing that I can think of that would disqualify people would be any type of anti-depressant because we are not a medical facility.”
McGreevy recalled her own experiences that led to her joining Women at the Well Ministries.
“I love Women at the Well Ministries, there is no place better if you have a loved one that needs help,” she expressed. “This is a great place but the ladies must be ready for help. This was probably my 16th place to stay somewhere but that is where the Lord got a hold of me and that is where my life began to be different.”
