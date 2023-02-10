A plan intended to improve roads and bridges across the state by, among other things, adding registration fees for electric and hybrid vehicles and allowing the creation of “choice lanes” is being considered by the Tennessee General Assembly.
In his State of the State speech on Feb. 6, Gov. Bill Lee announced a $3.3 billion plan to alleviate urban congestion and fund rural road projects across Tennessee.
Transportation chairs State Rep. Dan Howell (R-Ocoee), who represents Meigs County, and State Sen. Becky Massey (R-Knoxville) will guide passage of the Transportation Modernization Act, House Bill 321/Senate Bill 273, through their respective chambers this session.
The plan will not raise the fuel tax, which currently sits at 26 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents per gallon for diesel.
“We are making a generational investment with this plan that will create new opportunities for Tennesseans,” Howell said. “In partnership with Gov. Lee and TDOT, we will provide greater mobility for our citizens and our businesses, further strengthening our economy and continuing our tradition of good fiscal governance — all without raising taxes.”
During a House Transportation Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, Howell discussed his view that there needs to be new thinking on how to complete infrastructure projects.
He pointed out that in 1923, there were 244 miles of paved roads in the state and then-Gov. Austin Peay proposed a 2 cent gas tax per gallon. Now, 100 years later, there are 96,187 miles of paved roads and the fuel tax sits at 26 cents, 9 cents behind where it should be based on inflation.
“I believe after 100 years it is time to take a long, hard look at how we fund, build and maintain our roads, bridges and infrastructure,” Howell said during the hearing.
He stressed that there would be no increase in the fuel tax and no borrowing of money as a result of the passage of the bill. He also said there would be no “mandated” toll roads or mileage-based fees in the bill.
There would, however, be an annual registration fee for electric vehicles of $277 and $100 for hybrids.
“What we’re looking for is parity for people who drive combustion engines like I do and many of you do,” he said.
There would also be the potential for user fees on some new highways and lanes that would be built, if they were done through public-private partnerships.
“It would authorize user fees as an alternate method for financing highways,” he said. “This would limit user fees to new highways or new lanes added to existing highways. No existing lanes would become choice lanes.”
These types of public-private partnerships have been around for at least 20 years and there are about 70 or so currently existing across the country, he said.
“It would be a private infusion of capital that comes into the state and creates a choice lane that then frees up TDOT budget to address other needs across the state,” Howell explained. “Their investment would be paid back through the fees when a driver chooses to use the lane.”
The full House Transportation Committee is expected to consider the bill on Feb. 14. The companion bill is expected to begin moving through the Senate in the coming weeks.
“It is imperative for the future of Tennessee that we invest in transportation,” Massey said in a news release. “In order to ensure that Tennessee’s tremendous growth and economic development continue, we have to address major challenges and create a robust transportation system. I applaud Gov. Lee and TDOT for this comprehensive and innovative approach to meet the significant transportation needs across our state.”
The proposal does several things:
• Authorizes the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to form partnerships with private entities to create optional choice lanes to address congestion
• Provides $750 million for infrastructure for each of the four transportation regions ($3 billion total).
• Provides another $300 million to expand the State Aid Program for local road projects.
• Expands TDOT’s existing alternative delivery tools
• Establishes a structure for electric/hybrid vehicle fees
For more information about House Bill 321/Senate Bill 273, visit https://wapp.capitol.tn.gov/apps/BillInfo/Default.aspx?BillNumber=HB0321
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.