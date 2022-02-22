Denise Cito of the McMinn Career and Technical Education Center is one of three teachers of the year for McMinn County Schools.
According to Cito, she was “absolutely shocked” to find that she had been named Teacher of the Year.
“I was absolutely not expecting this at all,” she expressed. “After 19 years of teaching this is kind of like the pat on the back to say that I have accomplished something.”
She teaches at the high school level with classes mixed with various grade levels of students from 9th through 12th grade.
“I teach an introduction to business and marketing, marketing 1, and then entrepreneurship,” Cito said. “My program of study is really entrepreneurship. By the time the students are in their junior and senior year they are writing business plans, so it gets pretty intense.”
Cito’s background gave her a particular expertise for teaching these fields.
“My background was in business, marketing and finance and about 20 years ago some neighborhood teenagers encouraged me to pursue education. Their mother happened to work in the education department at UT so she kind of laid the pathway for me,” she recalled. “I have enjoyed every minute of this since then.”
She believes her time as an educator has taught her how to be more tolerant.
“Education is just like any other business and it has its ups and downs like other businesses as well,” Cito noted. “As far as teaching the students, I think my background can bring some reality to what it is actually like out there in different industries.”
She believes the most rewarding aspect of her job is encountering her previous students long after they graduated.
“I had a young man come in yesterday that had just graduated from Marine boot camp and I have also ran into another former student who graduated about 10 years ago. She had started a business of her own and she told me that used all of the marketing skills that she had learned in class and that is really what gets me, when I see what these students are doing after they graduate,” she expressed. “The hardest part is trying to connect with the students who don’t really have an interest. They don’t see the point, they don’t see past tomorrow so it is really hard to connect with them and let them know that what they are doing will affect them in the long term.”
Cito is a member of Center Presbyterian Church in Tellico Plains and her hobbies include reading, gardening, going to the beach, knitting and additional hands on arts and crafts.
Her family consists of her son Charlie Cito, her daughter-in-law Brea Cito and her husband Al Cito.
“I am extremely proud of my son. He is 25 years old, an Eagle Scout and he has turned out to be a really good young man and his wife Brea is delightful and perfect,” she said. “My husband is retired and he keeps himself busy.”
She is also an advisor for the school’s DECA club that helps students practice leadership skills and other business related skillsets.
“We have been to international competition about 11 times since I have been teaching and the students getting out there and actually experiencing and solving business problems is so rewarding,” she expressed. “It is a really good program that I wish more students would be involved in.”
