A fire in the McMinn County Jail was dealt with quickly, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.
Guy said in a news release that the fire started in the laundry area on Wednesday, but that it was put out by corrections officers and members of the Athens Fire Department.
The blaze was discovered around 1 p.m. when corrections officers noticed smoke coming from the industrial clothes dryers in the inmate laundry area.
“Officers responded immediately with fire extinguishers,” Guy said. “And we greatly appreciate the quick response and professional service of the Athens City Fire Department.”
The fire, according to Guy, was confined to the dryer vent and officials were able to put it out “in a few minutes.”
There was no further damage to the jail, he added.
“We had some smoke in the jail, but it was limited to the main hallway and the booking area,” he said. “Our officers’ quick attention kept the situation under control.”
Guy noted that all inmates were checked on after the event and all were unaffected by the smoke.
He added that he believes the dryers are some of the original equipment installed in the jail when it was constructed in the period of 1990 to 1991. New dryers will be ordered to replace the current ones damaged by the fire, he noted.
