An hours-long inquiry by the Athens City Council was left unfinished on Tuesday night.
The council met in a special called meeting in response to a request from Council Member Dick Pelley, which received the necessary approval from two other council members — Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller and Council Member Frances Witt McMahan. The purpose was to receive information and hear testimony regarding five items that primarily relate to the actions and behavior of Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner.
The five agenda items to be discussed included:
1. Receive testimony from city employees about Nest cameras purchased for the Athens Police Department, which for a period of time could not be located. As part of this inquiry, the council is charged with determining whether Sumner did anything that requires discipline or corrective action.
2. Receive testimony from city employees or any information concerning a claim by Police Chief Cliff Couch of retaliation toward him by Sumner following Couch’s report to 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump about the missing cameras and Sumner’s alleged involvement in the incident. Again, the council is charged with determining if any discipline or corrective action is necessary for Sumner.
3. Discuss with Sumner an appropriate demeanor with city staff and others when conflicts arise.
4. Receive testimony from Sumner concerning his possession of a gun on airport property.
5. Receive testimony regarding whether Mayor Bo Perkinson and/or Sumner may have said that a citizen threatened the life of Sumner.
The final action the council was slated to take during the meeting was discussion of these five items and whether the members will suggest discipline or any other measures regarding Sumner.
City Attorney Chris Trew moderated the meeting. He was charged with calling city employees to testify and administering an oath for each to be truthful during the inquiry. Trew asked initial questions on each item and then turned the questioning over to council members.
The six-hour meeting was adjourned prior to completion of item number two and is expected to continue at a later date.
Sumner was the first to testify on item number one. Prior to questioning, he gave a statement during which he presented evidence to establish a timeline which he claims is proof that he was not involved in the temporary disappearance of the cameras.
Sumner emphasized at the beginning of his statement that Crump has weighed in on the missing cameras and had determined “there is no evidence that there was any criminal act involved in the disappearance or reappearance of the cameras.”
Following council questioning of Sumner, Couch was asked to provide his testimony. Couch was adamant throughout his testimony that he had not conducted any internal investigation of the matter. He also explained that he referred it to the D.A.’s office to avoid any conflict since Sumner is his immediate supervisor.
Det. Blake Witt was next to testify. Witt, who is not implicated in any wrongdoing related to this matter, was called upon strictly to provide information during the meeting.
Witt was mentioned throughout Couch’s communications with Crump and the detective was the first person to discover that the cameras were missing following the November 2020 request for the cameras Witt received from Couch.
Witt found the second of the two missing cameras in his laptop bag about two months after Couch’s request. Witt made clear in his testimony that he does not know why the camera ended up in the laptop bag.
Patrol Sgt. Casey Patterson was next to provide testimony. In Couch’s Jan. 13 letter to Crump, Couch said Patterson’s “story is extremely inconsistent with the evidence available to us already.”
During his testimony, Patterson denied any involvement and said he had no knowledge regarding the missing cameras.
Prior to the conclusion of this portion of the meeting, Couch gave additional testimony and Sumner declined any further comment.
After a short break, the meeting resumed with discussion of the second item. Couch was the first to testify and began with a statement outlining the alleged retaliatory actions of Sumner toward Couch following the chief’s disclosure to the D.A.’s office about the missing cameras.
Following council questioning of Couch, the next city employees called to testify were Capt. Jason Garren and Lt. Steven Thomas with the Athens Police Department and Steven Croft, who is the city’s technology manager. All three of these employees were called to provide facts and are not implicated in any wrongdoing.
The final testimony of the meeting was given by Sumner, who began with a lengthy statement denying allegations made by Couch that Sumner has engaged in retaliation against Couch.
After just a few questions for Sumner from council members, the council decided to adjourn the meeting due to the late hour. A continuation of the meeting is expected to be scheduled at a later date.
Because the council was unable to complete its meeting agenda, it was unable to reach any conclusions or make any potential recommendations regarding Sumner. However, the meeting identified an apparent rift between Sumner and Couch.
Couch stated during his testimony: “Although I’ve been left with no choice but to report these cameras missing, I was treated as if I’ve done something wrong. The situation was framed as if I reported the cameras missing because of a personal disagreement, not because there was missing city property and I was required to report it.”
Sumner stated during his testimony: “Since before this camera issue, it has been evident by our staff … there is a complete lack of trust, not only within the police department … but within his (Couch’s) peers in the organization” and later added, “don’t take my word for it, ask his peers; ask his subordinates for the truth.”
During Patterson’s testimony, Witt McMahan asked him, “Do you have any problems working with Chief Couch or with Seth Sumner?”
Prior to the question, Patterson had already acknowledged that he has a personal relationship with Sumner outside of the workplace.
In response to Witt McMahan, Patterson stated, “I have no issues working with the city manager. He’s always been one that’s been pretty open. We’ve been able to come to him with problems. … As far as working for Cliff Couch, I do not like it at all. I do not like working for the man and I don’t think he deserves the job he sits in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.