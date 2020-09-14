The local area will soon have a mural on display from the University of Tennessee.
The University of Tennessee is on a mission to paint a mural in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties, reminding travelers from Memphis to Mountain City of UT’s statewide presence and impact.
Beginning last week, the “Everywhere You Look, UT” campaign will add seven new murals during its fall trek across the state, bringing the total to 12 counties and increasing the campaign’s estimated reach to more than 42 million passersby a year.
Since the campaign’s launch in 2018, five murals have been completed in Shelby, Weakley, Knox, Greene and Sullivan counties. The new locations will add Meigs, Gibson, Houston, Sumner, Trousdale, Roane and Grainger to the Tennessee counties with murals.
“These new murals serve as great reminders of the far-reaching impact UT has on our great state,” UT President Randy Boyd said. “From west to east, UT really is everywhere you look.”
This fall, the UT System is painting the state starting Sept. 8 in Gibson County and ending Nov. 17 in Grainger County, weather permitting. From historic downtown buildings to decades-old barns, each property owner will be meant to demonstrate UT’s impact on economic development, agriculture and more.
The fifth mural in the series brings the campaign to Decatur and will reach an estimated 1.8 million travelers a year. The mural will be painted on the side of the historic Rockholt Building and Meigs Theatre and was volunteered by UT Chattanooga alumnus, George Thomas.
These new fall murals total almost 19 million yearly impressions, adding to the estimated 23.7 million views garnered by previously painted murals.
Troy Freeman, owner and lead artist of FreeSky Studios, will complete each mural.
To learn more about the campaign, each location and to nominate a canvas for use, visit https://everywhere.tennessee.edu/murals/
