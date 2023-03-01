After flooding damage forced its closure, a local senior center is on the verge of opening back up.
The McMinn Senior Activity Center has announced its grand reopening ribbon cutting for Thursday, March 9 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a grand reopening celebration on Friday, March 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by Friday night dance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., which will be free that night.
The center is located at 205 McMinn Avenue in Athens.
Originally built in 1998, the center unexpectedly closed its doors on Dec. 26, 2022, due to a burst water line and extensive water damage throughout the building.
“While the initial damage looked to be a setback, it has allowed for some great new changes to the facility. We are so excited to be able to open the doors again after being closed for just over two months despite the extensive restoration project that has allowed the center staff and board of directors to improve the facility. We invite everyone in the community to celebrate our homecoming with us,” McMinn Senior Activity Center Executive Director Diane Hutsell said. “We are also excited to show off the Charlotte Inman Activity Room that is available to rent and can fit up to 225 people.”
The center will resume all normal, and some new, programs beginning Monday, March 13 as doors open at 8:30 a.m.
While the center was closed during construction, a few programs have been able to continue due to assistance from the community. The AARP Tax Assistance Program normally held at the center was hosted by the E.G. Fisher Public Library, Athens Martial Arts hosted yoga for the seniors several times a week and Morning Pointe Assisted Living opened their doors and hosted bi-weekly bingo games and allowed seniors to participate in several of their programs.
All members of the public are welcome to join the celebration, tour the center, enter to win door prizes and have light refreshments at the reopening celebration on March 10.
“It is also a great opportunity for those considering joining or who have questions about the many services the center provides, to meet the staff and explore the opportunities offered by the McMinn Senior Activity Center to seniors and their families,” Hutsell said.
The center is open to adults aged 50 and older and membership, while not a requirement to participate, is $35 a year for an individual and $65 for a couple.
“We are extremely excited to officially reopen the center’s doors and welcome everyone back to our regular services, but also new programming such as health, wellness and nutrition, and life enrichment,” Hutsell continued. “We are extremely grateful for the support of the community and our contractors, who went above and beyond to work with us to get the center reopened as quickly as possible.”
The McMinn Senior Activity Center offers meals, recreational activities, volunteer opportunities and a variety of programs for seniors to promote well-being and independence. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, contact the senior center at 423-745-6830 or go to www.mcminnseniors.com
