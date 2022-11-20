SOUTHFIELD, Mich. and ATHENS - DENSO has announced that Victoria White, an employee at its manufacturing facility in Athens, has won a Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion & Advancement (CADIA) Impact Award.
White, who is an advanced specialist of Staffing and Expatriate Support, was honored in the Creating Inclusive Cultures category at a ceremony last week.
The CADIA awards recognize individuals, teams and organizations who contribute to making an impact on workplace diversity, equity and inclusion. More broadly, CADIA seeks to drive systemic change, support leaders’ commitment to diversity and inclusion (D&I), and advocate for diverse talent.
White’s role in expatriate support focuses on helping Japanese employees and their families adjust to life in Athens. She assists expatriates with housing needs, helps their children register for school and organizes orientation activities. White also helps American employees in Athens learn more about Japanese culture by creating activities that showcase unique Japanese traditions, including a recent tea ceremony in which employees could connect and increase cultural understanding.
“I’m honored that our efforts to create an inclusive, diverse culture at DENSO have made such an impact and are getting recognized,” White said. “Supporting our Japanese employees and their families, as well as fostering cultural exchange, holds a close place in my heart. This work creates a welcoming environment, which helps us advance DENSO’s mission to contribute to a better world.”
In the community, White is active in Athens-area schools. She created a program called “Introduction to Japanese Culture and DENSO,” in which she teaches local students about Japan, provides a multicultural perspective and discusses the importance of creating a better society through inclusion. Fifteen hundred students have participated since its inception five years ago. She also supports an annual exchange program with Athens’ sister city, Isahaya, Japan, that brings groups of high school students from Japan to Athens for cultural immersion.
Additionally, White serves on several community boards, including the Athens-Isahaya Sister City Committee, the DENSO Women in Manufacturing Board and The HOPE Center, a nonprofit that advocates for and supports women and children who’ve experienced domestic violence. She volunteers with Nashville’s Japanese Consulate and leads Japanese culture booths at local events.
“Victoria’s passion for creating an inclusive workplace is admirable and has helped build a collaborative environment not just in Athens, but at DENSO sites across the region,” said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO’s North America Production Innovation Center and executive lead for D&I. “Her commitment to the community, passion to help others and caring attitude help make DENSO a place where people of all backgrounds can succeed.”
