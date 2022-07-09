ATHENS

The Board of Education will meet on Monday, July 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building.

The City Council will hold a study session on Monday, July 11, at 5:45 p.m. at the Athens Municipal Building.

ENGLEWOODThe City Commission will meet on Monday, July 11, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.

NIOTAThe City Commission will hold a public hearing on three zoning ordinances at the beginning of its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, July 11, at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Building.

A called Planning Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 12, at 5 p.m. at the Memorial Building. The agenda will include residential zoning ordinances.

