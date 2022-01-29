MCMINN COUNTY
Board of Education and County Commission will have a joint workshop meeting on Monday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. The McMinn County Schools Master Planning Proposal will be presented.
ATHENS
Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 3:30 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
ETOWAH
Carnegie Public Library Board will have a called meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. at the library to discuss new library hours.
