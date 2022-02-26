McMinn County Road 130 (Rocky Mount Union Chapel Road) will be closed Monday, Feb. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., between County Road 114 and County Road 121, and Tuesday, March 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., between County Road 121 and County Road 128 for road work.
Detour signs will be posted for each day.
•
The Athens Department of Parks & Recreation has announced the 36th Annual, 2022 Daddy Daughter Dance will be held on Friday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 26, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Dances will be held in the McMinn County High School cafeteria.
Beginning March 9, tickets may be purchased online, at athenstn.gov/parks, at the recreation office in City Hall, located at 815 North Jackson Street, or by phone by calling 423-744-2700 ext. 3.
Only 500 tickets are available for each dance and each person attending must have an individual ticket. Tickets are $12 each and must be purchased prior to the dance, as no tickets are sold at the door.
Picture vouchers are also available for $14, which includes two 5x7s and eight wallets. Picture vouchers may be purchased in advance or at the dance.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
Nominations are being taken for the Polk County High School Alumni Association’s Hall of Fame. Nominations are open to every PCHS graduate.
Each nominee must be a PCHS graduate — 1913 to present — who has distinguished himself/herself in such a way as to reflect favorably on PCHS and the educational opportunities afforded them. The nominee should have made a significant contribution to the community, county or country in which they reside that is beneficial to the welfare of all its residents.
Nominees may have excelled in scholastic, medical, judicial, community service, clerical or other fields or endeavors.
Nominations will be accepted in writing through April 1.
Nominations should include a listing of the nominee’s qualifications and an essay by the person making the nomination stating in 200 words or less why the individual would make a worthy Hall of Fame inductee.
Posthumous nominees are welcome.
The alumni association officers will serve as the nomination committee and will be solely responsible for the selection of winners.
The induction will be made at the annual Alumni Association Banquet on the first Saturday in June.
Nominations should be emailed to LaMone Lowery Rose at gem_players@bellsouth.net, or mailed to Polk County Alumni Association, P.O. Box 353, Benton, TN 37307.
•
McMinn County’s 2021 Mother of the Year will be announced at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting on Thursday, April 21.
Nominations are now being accepted by the Chamber of Commerce for 2021 Mother of the Year. Nomination forms and award guidelines may be obtained at the chamber office, located at 13 North Jackson Street in Athens. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and may be reached by calling 423-745-0334.
The deadline for nominations is March 28.
•
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library has new hours.
The new hours will be Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and closed on Sunday.
•
On March 1, all unpaid 2021 Athens city property taxes will become delinquent, with a penalty added at the rate of 1 1/2% per month for each month taxes are delinquent until paid.
Citizens of Athens may avoid this penalty by paying 2021 property taxes prior to March 1.
After March 1, all unpaid 2020 city property taxes must be filed in Chancery Court for collection. Court costs, additional penalties, and legal costs may be avoided by paying 2020 property taxes prior to March 1.
For more information, contact Finance Director Mike Keith at 423-744-2712 or email mkeith@athenstn.gov
McMinn County Trustee Phil Tuggle is reminding taxpayers that Monday, Feb. 28, is the last day to pay McMinn County property taxes before interest and penalty must be added.
The Trustee’s Office will be open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday in February and Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We will accept mail postmarked by Feb. 28 and will be legal even if received a couple of days later,” Tuggle said.
The trustee drop box is located at top of the steps on the Washington Avenue side of the McMinn County Courthouse; however, any payments deposited in the drop box after Feb. 28 will be subject to penalty and interest.
The law requires the trustee to send unpaid “business personal property” taxes and 2020 delinquent taxes to Chancery Court on March 31. Delinquent taxes are assessed interest and penalty, plus court costs and attorney fees if sent to court. All delinquent county taxes must be paid before current 2021 taxes may be accepted.
Property taxes can also be paid online. Go to tennesseetrustee.com, click on McMinn County and follow the instructions. Taxpayers with delinquent taxes can call 745-1291 or email mcminntrustee@com cast.net for the correct amount due.
According to the State of Tennessee, Division of Property Assessment, taxpayers who have an Application Credit Voucher (ACV) for property tax relief from the State of Tennessee must process the ACV for payment by April 5.
If the ACV has not been processed by this date, the taxpayer may lose his/her credit for 2021.
If you need assistance or have questions about the ACV, come to the Finance Department at Athens City Hall, located at 815 North Jackson Street, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or call 423-744-2710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.