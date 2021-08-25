There will be no school in Meigs County for the next two days.
Meigs County School System officials announced on Tuesday that all schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. today and will remain closed both Thursday and Friday.
According to Meigs County Director of Schools Clint Baker, the pause is being taken to deal with general illness, in particular COVID-19.
“Illness among staff and kids, there’s too much,” Baker said. “We just need to take a break and everybody get away from each other and see if that’ll help us.”
Baker said the plan is to resume in-person school on Monday, but that’s not definite just yet.
“We’re planning to be back on Monday,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to do that — I think we will.”
Baker said more than just COVID is affecting the schools, but it’s the primary cause for the cancelation.
“COVID is definitely a big part of it, but there’s other things going on as well,” he said. “I’ve talked to area health folks and doctors and there are other things out there as well.”
COVID numbers continue to increase in both McMinn and Meigs counties, with Meigs seeing an increase of 13 cases from Monday to Tuesday and it was reporting 131 active cases.
McMinn jumped 82 cases in that time span and Tuesday’s update had it at 562 active cases.
“Anytime you’ve got COVID rising in the community and surrounding area, schools are eventually going to get their dose as well,” Baker said. “We’re getting ours and we’ve got some other things.”
Baker said he hopes some time away from being packed into the school will make a difference for both students and staff.
“We just need a break, we need a break from each other as far as distancing ourselves and trying to get some folks healthy and back in the building,” he said.
Baker noted that the hope was to get further into the school year before having to make this type of decision, but they felt it was the right one at this time.
“We sure hate to have to use these days at this time of year, but at some point you have to say enough is enough and see if this will help,” he said. “We need to be concerned about our students’ and staff’s health and safety.”
This pause for in-person schooling will translate to athletics as well, as Baker noted all high school and middle school competitions until Monday will no longer happen.
He added that both Thursday and Friday will be true days off and there will not be a transition to virtual schooling.
