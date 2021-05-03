Tennessee’s Right to Work law is one step closer to being added to the state constitution.
On Thursday, the House of Representatives gave final approval to a resolution to add the law protecting Tennessee workers to the Tennessee Constitution.
After three readings on the floor of the House, the measure received over the two thirds supermajority vote required to pass. Senate Joint Resolution 2, sponsored by State Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) and co-sponsored by Rep. Chris Todd (R-Jackson), fulfills the second required passage of this measure by the legislature.
In June 2020, Senate Joint Resolution 648, sponsored by Kelsey, passed the General Assembly, which was the first step to enshrine the law to the Tennessee Constitution.
SJR 2 was passed by the Tennessee Senate in March with over two-thirds majority voting in favor of the measure. Now, in order to be added to the state constitution, the amendment must be adopted by a majority vote in the 2022 governor’s election.
“This amendment will guarantee future generations of Tennessee workers their right to work regardless of whether they choose to join a union,” Kelsey said. “I am pleased this has passed its final hurdle in the General Assembly and I look forwards to its adoption.”
