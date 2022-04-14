The Englewood Town Commission received positive news about the town’s financial situation from the city auditor during the monthly commission meeting on Monday.
Auditor Richard Hill informed the commission that this report would be a better one than what he has been able to present in the past.
“For general fund and drug fund, total assets a little over $1 million and fund balance is up to $747,241,” Hill said. “Total revenue for the general fund for the year was slightly over $1.2 million and expenditures $922,000. In the general fund you had $301,000 more in revenue than expenditures and in drug fund $1,700 more than in expenditures. MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service) has said that you should have at least 25% in your fund balance and you have about 75%, so you are doing very well.”
The most significant improvement was in the sewer and water fund.
“Total assets to the water and sewer fund is $5,500,000 and $266,000 for the gas fund,” he noted. “Revenue was about the same but operating expenses were much lower. The water and sewer fund had a positive change — $375,000 — and gas fund $57,000, so the total is $432,395 and last year that was a loss of over $300,000. So in one year you have made a $300,000 loss into a $300,000 gain, which is absolutely remarkable.”
According to Hill they only had one finding during the audit and that was the town not issuing purchase orders the way their policy states. He recommended that they update the policy to reflect their current way of business.
Englewood Town Manager Joe Cline stated that it was a team effort to receive such a good audit.
“It even turned out better than I expected it to go,” Cline expressed. “Everything is actually looking up financially and the best part of it, on the sewer and water side, is that we had been under review because we had two consecutive losses and if we hadn’t turned that around we would have seen some pretty significant rate increases. But since we showed profit in this audit we will no longer be under their review and not have to have the rate increases.”
He believes the long term effects of the audit will be a stabilized rate.
“The commitment when the mayor came in and I was brought on board was to try and fix the financial situation so that we would not have to raise the rates and our first guess was that this would take 18 months to two years to do it,” Cline said. “As you can see, within a year’s time we succeeded in reversing it and that is without having to cut any services and we have been able to pave some streets, purchase a new mowing tractor, purchased new police cars and increased our rainy day fund in case we have an emergency and at this day and time that is what every local government is trying to do to find ways to serve the citizens in the most cost effective way possible.”
Looking at their current situation, Cline noted they have already exceeded their revenue projections.
“We still have four months to go and the expenditures are almost $16,000 under the projected amount,” he stated. “Water and sewer are showing a profit of roughly $102,000, so I think through this fiscal year it is going to be showing a tremendous profit for the city.”
Cline believes this wouldn’t have been possible without the backing of the town mayor and the board of commissioners.
“They are the ones that gave me the charge to try to fix this and they have been a constant guide and influence to me,” he expressed. “Especially the mayor overlooking the finances. He is in the office every day checking on expenditures and asking the questions that need to be asked so that they are on top of the financial situation.”
