The City of Niota is currently preparing for its annual Christmas parade with open registration for floats.
According to Niota City Mayor Lois Preece, the Christmas parade will be held on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. starting at Farrell Street, then to Shultz Street and finally proceeding to Main Street.
“There will be different prizes given in different divisions during the parade,” Preece said. “If you want to be judged you have to have the name of your group on the side of your float.”
The entrance fee is $10 and anyone who would like to participate in the parade may contact the Niota Depot by Nov. 26.
“I’m really excited that we can do the parade this year and really excited for both the participants and the citizens that come out to watch,” she expressed. “We typically have around eight to 10 floats, cars and motorcycles, and we hope to see the event grow. We will also be having a Christmas Boutique at the depot that day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the depot.”
The Christmas Boutique is a craft fair held in Niota every year to add to the holiday festivities centered around the parade.
There are currently two slots available for vendors to participate in the boutique; those interested should call the Niota Depot.
“It kind of makes a full day of the event,” she noted. “It also gives people who are visiting the town or coming to see the parade something more to do.”
She hopes to see the parade grow beyond the traditional size it has been in the past.
“I hope we have an interesting parade and that people are interested in watching it,” she expressed. “I also hope people enjoy participating in it. You can use your float in more than one parade and this will give you an opportunity to showcase your work and have a different audience in each parade that you are in. This is how Niota ushers in the holiday season.”
