Viewers for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day service were warned of not distorting truth to fit their viewpoint.
The Athens Area Ministerial Association held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration as a livestream again this year.
The live stream was posted on the organization’s Facebook page, which led to a Vimeo events page where the stream was held.
Rev. David Graybeal opened the event with a welcome before introducing the main speaker, Rev. Dr. Charles Ensminger, pastor at Allen Memorial United Methodist Church.
“It is easy to politicize Dr. Martin Luther King, it is easy to pull him to the realm of the right or the realm of the left and turn what he said into what we would have wanted him to have said,” Ensminger said. “That is nothing new, unfortunately. It has been a purview to generations to do the same thing not just with Dr. King’s words but with the bible itself.”
He stated the bible has often been utilized as something akin to a ventriloquist dummy.
“It says what we want it to say in an effort to justify our own minds, our own views, even our prejudices,” he expressed. “I would suggest, rather strongly, that such a utilization reflects more on the disposition of the speaker in relation to what they want than it does to the testimony of a heart transformed by epiphany and conviction and good news.”
Ensminger expressed that a person’s ability to quote something is not a testament to their faith.
“I could quote to you all day but if I am doing so out of anger, with anger as a guide to my heart, then my words are an abuse of the profound,” he stated. “Profound becomes profane when good news becomes death dealing. When profound becomes profane it is the result of irresponsibility.”
He referred to his baptism and the questions his denomination reflects on upon that decision.
“One of the questions that we ask is this, do you accept the freedom and the power God gives you to resist evil, injustice and oppression in whatever forms they present themselves? What we declare in baptism is that we are clean in the grace of God, saved and free in the grace of God, but in so doing it requires responsibility on our part,” Ensminger said. “The acceptance of the freedom offered by God is the choosing of the light over the darkness and it constantly remains a choice.”
He noted that the word freedom has lately become a profane word that people twist to their own advantage.
“To be free, it seems, is to mean that we are not bound by anything. That in all honesty is a truly frightening idea,” he expressed. “We are hearing more and more that freedom means that you can do whatever you want. Freedom means that we have the ability to do anything. More and more we are confusing the word ability with absolute right. In a society that declares that every individual has the absolute right to do whatever they want is anarchy, no rules, that is complete freedom.”
He declared that freedom is a word that is used as a smokescreen for control and oppression.
“In his book ‘Why We Can’t Wait,’ Dr. King said we Americans have long aspired to the glories of freedom but we compromise with prejudice and servitude,” he noted. “In our baptism we recognize that those who accept the responsibility of baptism are not agreeing to absolute freedom. They are agreeing to the freedom of the power to resist evil in justice and oppression in whatever forms they present themselves. So the freedom that is found in Christ is not anarchy, it is a responsibility and it is a choosing with our freedom to set particular ideas as valid, good, right, even righteous. So through this ability we learn that that which is righteous is of God.”
