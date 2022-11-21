Tennessee College of Applied Technologies President Stewart Smith has announced his plans to retire in January.
Smith’s last scheduled day is currently planned to be on Jan. 4.
“I’ve been the president now for over 20 years and I felt like any institute would gain benefits from new ideas and blood to come in,” he said. “We have had a lot of successes but I am self aware enough to know that I may not have as ‘fresh’ of ideas as another person might.”
Reflecting on his career, he believes the most visible accomplishment he has made has been the construction of the McMinn Higher Education Center.
“That is something that I have worked with (McMinn County) Mayor (John) Gentry, (former) Sen. Mike Bell, our state representatives and more for about eight years or so,” Smith said. “To see that actually come into fruition and be a standing building that I can look back on is something that I can say with pride that I was able to help make it happen.”
Another aspect of pride for Smith was the team he brought together for the school.
“I’ve been very fortunate to be a part of a team that has been so dedicated and capable,” he expressed. “They are so dedicated that I was able to focus on the big picture things and interact with the community because I knew that I had a team at the college that I didn’t have to worry about. I knew they would make sound decisions and they knew what they were doing.”
Smith stated his fondest memory of his tenure came after the closure of Athens Furniture.
“There were a lot of folks there that didn’t have a high school education and had worked at low pay, low skill jobs and through some programs they came to our center and was able to get a skill,” Smith recalled. “I remember one gentleman in particular came into my office and thanked me for the opportunity to go to that school and he was able to get a good, high paying job. I have had a lot of students come up and thank me for how the school has changed their lives but that one in particular stood out to me.”
After he officially retires, Smith plans to move to Knoxville.
“I have a home in Knoxville on the Tennessee River ... I’m involved in the East Knoxville YMCA and their after school program, so I’ll be able to spend more time doing volunteer work for them and at some point I may be interested in looking for something part time to stay connected with the community in Knoxville,” he said. “I hope to help make some people’s lives better because that is one of the most rewarding things a person can do with their lives.”
He expressed his sentiments about the McMinn County community as well as his final comments on his tenure with TCAT.
“I’ve been very fortunate to be a part of a community that has really supported the TCAT,” he expressed. “The work ethic of the people we have in this area is amazing. There are 26 others in the state with my job and I hear them complain about their students and the things they have to deal with that we don’t have to deal with here because I feel like we have a higher quality workforce here and a community that supports that. I’d really like to thank Dianne Mitchell, who was my first vice president, she really helped me grow into the position and Kim Davis, our current vice president, has really been a rock and we wouldn’t have had a lot of our successes without her. And finally Barbara Brakebill, our financial officer at the school, who helped us maintain one of the highest fiscal levels in the state and I would be remiss if I did not show my appreciation for them.”
Davis and Susan L. Hatto, dean for industrial education and workforce training at Montcalm Community College in Sidney, Michigan, were chosen as the finalists recently to replace Smith. Both were interviewed on Nov. 17.
Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings was set to conduct further interviews with the candidates, review feedback from the public and campus community and recommend a single candidate to the Board of Regents, which will likely consider the chancellor’s recommendation at its Dec. 1 quarterly board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.