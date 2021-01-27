A stop at a gas station after allegedly stealing a tractor led to a low speed pursuit and one arrest over the weekend.
At just past 4 p.m. Sunday, McMinn County Sheriff’s Deputy Kelby Liner noticed a “very large John Deere tractor” at the Shell gas station on Highway 11 in Riceville.
Liner noted that the tractor appeared to be brand new and matched the description of one stolen from Ritchie Tractor in Athens earlier in the day.
That led Liner to turn on his blue lights and make contact with the driver — identified as Broderick Spencer Arnett, 40, of Athens — of the tractor and a passenger. Liner told Arnett to turn off the tractor, but the man allegedly shut the door and took off onto Highway 11.
Liner was quickly in pursuit of the farm equipment as it turned onto Highway 39 and then to County Road 80.
At that point, it made its way onto someone’s property and Arnett and Deputy Brian Greenlaw tried once again to get Arnett and the passenger out of the tractor.
This time, the passenger complied, but Arnett waited for “several minutes” and then got the tractor into motion again around the back of the residence and onto County Road 80 heading south.
Athens Police Department officers then arrived to take custody of the passenger, though she was not arrested, while several MCSD officers pursued the tractor toward County Road 78 and then onto County Road 70.
At that point, troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) also showed up to pursue the tractor, which turned onto a dead end road on County Road 72. Instead of the pursuit ending there, however, Arnett allegedly hopped out of the tractor and took off running through a yard.
Deputies then tased Arnett, but the initial attempt failed. A second taser shot was more successful, but Arnett reportedly continued to fight while on the ground, so officers deployed one more taser shot to subdue him.
He was then taken into custody and booked into the McMinn County Justice Center on charges of theft of property over $250,000, vandalism over $1,000, felony evading arrest and resisting stop/frisk/halt. He was being held on $256,500 bond.
