McMinn County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
McMinn County has been chosen to receive $17,586 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county in Phase 40.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
The local board was charged with distributing the funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of area government officials, agency representatives, United Way and others will determine how the funds awarded to McMinn County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1.) be non-profit, faith-based or governmental organizations that provide food, shelter and supportive services; 2.) be eligible to receive federal funds; 3.) have an accounting system; 4.) practice non-discrimination; 5.) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; 6.) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board; and 7.) maintain a checking account in the organization’s name for EFSP deposits.
Agencies must provide their Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) and a Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN).
Agencies interested in applying can call the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties office at 745-9606 to review the requirements before applying.
McMinn County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Coordinated Charities, The HOPE Center, Grace and Mercy Ministries, Better Living Center, Nourish One Child, Love Thy Neighbor Project, Etowah Food Pantry and Table Graces participating.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Paige Zabo at 745-9606 for an application and information about requirements.
The local board will meet on Tuesday, March 7 at 2 p.m. at the United Way office. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 3 by 3 p.m.
