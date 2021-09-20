Starr Regional Medical Center has announced that Dane Bolton, DO, has joined its staff and will offer sports medicine and orthopedic surgical services to patients in Athens and the surrounding communities.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Bolton to McMinn County to practice at Starr Orthopedics & Sports Medicine,” said John McLain, chief executive officer of Starr Regional Medical Center. “Orthopedics is a growing need in our community and our orthopedists provide exceptional quality, right here at home. Dr. Bolton’s expertise will be important as Starr Regional Medical Center strives to meet our area’s evolving healthcare needs and make our community healthier.”
Bolton is a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University — DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate and completed his residency at York Hospital in York, Penn.
He also completed a sports medicine fellowship with Cincinnati Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He is a member of the American Orthopedic Society of Sports Medicine and the Arthroscopy Association of North America.
Bolton is a native of Chattanooga. He and his wife, Jennifer, have three children and, in his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, playing golf and reading.
Bolton began seeing patients at his office — Starr Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at 719 Cook Drive, Suite 104, Athens — on Sept. 1.
For a referral or to schedule an appointment, call 423-746-2941.
