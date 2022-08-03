The road to recovery is now complete for a local resident.
McMinn County resident Donnie Dockins graduated from the 10th Judicial District Recovery Court program on Tuesday.
The program is an 18-month intensive outpatient rehabilitation program for people with substance abuse and/or mental health issues.
The graduation ceremony was hosted by McMinn County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Freiberg at the Bradley County Justice Center.
“I am one small part in this, it is a team approach,” Freiberg said. “Not only our team but you see, it’s a part of a broader community of people who are supporting us collectively. I like to think of ourselves as a family and we grew together and achieve together.”
One of the requirements of recovery court is for the participants to work full time or in community service.
“I am a firm believer that idle hands are the devil’s workshop,” he expressed. “We all find ourselves in a lot of trouble ... It is a trust but verify program, so if you are here as a guest and you think ‘how did they con all these people for 18 to 24 months?’ They didn’t. They are drug tested regularly. Urine analysis, hair follicle and sometimes we will use nail bed tests as well and the bottom line is that you are seeing champions here today. They overcome their own personal demons and overcome addiction, loss, grief, abuse and have transformed their lives for the better.”
Among the graduates in the program from across the area was McMinn County resident Dockins.
“Donnie, you are probably one of our biggest successes in this program,” Freiberg announced. “When you first started no one, I don’t even think you, thought that you could do this. You were basically at the end and I know that Paul Rush (assistant public defender) here has been your biggest fan.”
Freiberg noted that Rush would frequently inquire into Dockins’ well being and progress.
“He has been your biggest champion. We say that the only two times we look backward in this program are your first day in the program and your last and this is your last day,” Freiberg said. “I think this is a good time to look back and see how far you have come ... I, as your judge, was skeptical, the DA was skeptical, Paul Rush has known you his whole professional life in different capacities but you got an opportunity and look where you are today.”
Freiberg stated that Dockins completed 12 “hard” months in a Morgan County residential program, which is part of a prison facility.
“Donnie was very worried about how he would do coming back to us locally as being more free and being part of an intensive outpatient treatment program but he has done great,” Freiberg said. “He has worked hard to repair damaged relationships with family and friends and I think that has been your biggest success ... He always maintained a positive attitude throughout his time. He now lives independently, including with his daughter, he got his driver’s license and a car to drive despite various obstacles and he is a family man. He is now fully present and a loving father to his daughter and has learned more about positive parenting while in the program.”
Dockins thanked some of the individuals for their efforts in the program before addressing the current participants.
“I love every one of you,” Dockins said. “I’m proud of you for taking the first step towards your recovery and ... I believe in each and every one of you and I’m proud of you all.”
Dockins stated that the recovery court had been a “huge help” to his life.
“It helped me get back on track with my family,” he expressed. “The recovery court gives nothing but love and they help the community. I never thought I’d be here today.”
