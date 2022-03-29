Members of the McMinn County Commission have set their focus on a number of issues for the upcoming year.
The commission held its annual strategic planning session on Friday at Hiwassee Acres in Calhoun, capping off the night by giving points to several goals they feel are the most important to complete this year.
Annually, the commission sets seven “super priorities” that carry over each year. Among them are not assuming any debt, no tax increases and maintaining a pay-as-you-go capital plan.
On Friday night, however, they also pinpointed several topics that were discussed throughout the evening as individual goals to focus on over the course of the year.
• By a wide margin, the highest priority item for the commissioners was making progress on the school building plan — at 37 points.
There have been discussions about what to do with each of the 11 schools in the county for some time now, with plans ranging from a major consolidation plan to repairing schools as possible and remodeling those that are beyond repair.
The newest plan, laid out by Mainstreet Studio Architects’ Sam Moser, focuses on a “comprehensive improvement plan for each facility at its present location” and would feature making repairs at some schools, while essentially completely rebuilding others.
The most recent plan was presented in February and no more action has been taken on it since then.
• The next highest priority for the commissioners was broadband expansion — at 19 points.
The commission recently committed to assisting with broadband expansion in the county and grants are being offered to companies or utilities to aid with expansion into underserved areas.
There have been town hall meetings held recently in a couple of locations in the county to discuss the potential for broadband expansion.
• The third highest priority for the commission members was higher pay for McMinn County Sheriff’s Department officers — at 14 points.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy spoke with commissioners earlier in the evening and one of his requests was for more pay for his officers. He said numbers he’s been able to gather indicate that the local sheriff’s department pay is lower than several surrounding departments.
• The final item prioritized by the commissioners was continuing industrial site development — at 10 points.
Earlier in the meeting, McMinn County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Lindsey Ferguson spoke to the commissioners about site development and other matters.
Throughout the course of the evening, the commissioners also identified threats the county faces and weaknesses inherent in the current structure.
Threats they identified included: “vulnerable to unscrupulous land users and developers;” “loss of local free press;” “lacking mental health services;” “National Flood Insurance Program regulations enforcement;” “loss of agriculture-related industry;” “impact of Resolute idling;” and the “global crisis and war in Ukraine.”
Weaknesses commissioners identified that they may have influence over include: “shortage of housing and lack of workforce;” “loss of students in public schools;” “quality, affordable housing;” “managing personal property regulations to allow for growth without trampling personal rights;” and “diversify manufacturing jobs.”
