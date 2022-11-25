The City of Etowah was recently awarded a $50,000 Downtown Improvement Grant to aid with its revitalization efforts in the downtown area.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced on Tuesday that 16 Tennessee Main Street and Downtown communities were recipients of the grants, which totaled $1 million.
“It is very exciting news for Etowah and something that we have worked hard on the last several months,” said Etowah City Manager Russ Blair. “We believe it is the beginning of a comprehensive effort to revitalize our downtown area.”
According to a news release, a total of $1 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds is being awarded in amounts up to $100,000 per community to improve structures in Tennessee Downtowns and Main Street communities.
Grants were awarded to organizations that illustrated the need for improvements and the ability to execute an effective design plan for building facades, wayfinding signage, gateways and streetscapes.
“The ECD was dealing with a smaller pot of money this year than they have in recent years so these grants were limited to $100,000 awards versus the $150,000 awards over the last several years,” Blair noted. “We did not get the full amount but we did get $50,000, which is a significant amount and it will give us a chance to focus on some much needed façade improvements at the Gem Theater.”
The release noted that in order to be eligible for a Downtown Improvement Grant, communities had to submit applications and be a designated Tennessee Downtowns or Tennessee Main Street community.
“We will focus this funding on the Gem Theater project in hopes that in the future, as we launch the Main Street program, we will have more opportunities for more improvement grants that we can pass along to property owners, business owners and entrepreneurs to help our downtown stakeholders,” Blair expressed. “I think these are some really exciting times for Etowah and really our ultimate goal is to return our downtown district into a vital, booming, commercial district and that begins with baby steps. This is just one of the many steps in that direction, so we just encourage everyone to keep looking forward to the things we are doing in Etowah, especially our downtown.”
The other 15 communities who received a grant included: Brownsville, Cleveland, Clinton, Collinwood, Dresden, Ducktown, Jackson, Livingston, Ripley, Savannah, Shelbyville, Somerville, South Pittsburg, Waynesboro and Whiteville.
“Downtown districts and main streets are central to Tennessee’s economic growth and community development,” Lee said. “I congratulate each grant recipient for receiving funds to support local revitalization, bolster our economy and increase tourism across the state.”
