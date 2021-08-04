It is back to school time for students this Thursday, Aug. 5.
Thursday will be an abbreviated school day for students. Athens City Middle will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. and all other schools at 12:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, is a teacher workday, so students will not report. All students will return on Monday, Aug. 9, for a full day of school.
Athens City Schools continues to offer no cost breakfast and lunch to all students this year. We encourage all students to start the day with a healthy breakfast. The monthly menu can be found on the website at athenscityschools.net
The Athens City School Board will meet on Monday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Athens City Middle School for the regular August school board meeting. The meeting will also be streamed live on Athens City Schools Facebook page.
Please be sure to visit our Athens City Schools website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram page for the latest updates.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.