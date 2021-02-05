The phased-in approach is no more for the Athens City Schools’ consolidated elementary school.
Less than 24 hours after the Athens City Council unanimously approved a plan to eliminate the phased approach, the Athens City Schools Board unanimously backed the council in a 6-0 vote during a special called meeting Wednesday morning.
Now, the structure that will house Athens City Primary School (grades Pre-K through 2) and Athens City Intermediate School (grades 3-5) will be built all at once and is expected to be open by fall of 2023.
The original plans were to complete two different phases at separate times — building the ACPS portion first, followed as quickly as possible by the ACIS portion.
However, a lower than expected bid by Merit Construction opened the door for the entire structure to be completed all at once.
Merit Construction’s bid to build the first phase of the school was $30,516,449. An additional $8.7 million would fund the entire project. A United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan would supply up to $35 million, which left the question of how to fund the remaining $4,216,449.
A funding strategy was presented by Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner last Thursday to revise the existing funding agreement. The plan, which was adopted on Tuesday by the council, combines $1 million per year in sales tax revenue with $780,000 annually from the school system and $45,000 each year from the debt service fund balance to allow the USDA loan to be increased from $35 million to $40 million.
All four of the current ACS elementary schools — City Park, Ingleside, Westside and North City — will close once the consolidated structure is finished. The new building will be situated on the current site of City Park and construction began on Dec. 28, 2020.
Prior to the vote, ACS Chair Mike Bevins looked back on the process that led to Wednesday morning’s vote.
“We will let the past sit and be happy about moving forward and think about the benefits that are going to the boys and girls of our Athens City School System,” Bevins said. “I think that is what has hit me as one board member … it was right for the students of our school system.”
Bevins noted that this is a success story for school board members who pushed for the new school.
“I think (the students) are going to be better for it and I think all of you in this room can take solace in the fact that you were a part of getting us to this point,” he said. “It’s taken patience and perseverance, without question.”
That led Bevins to look forward with excitement as construction continues.
“I am happy that we are finally to this point,” he noted. “There will be a lot said about this project as we move on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.