The United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties is on track to reach this year’s fundraising goal thanks to the community’s support, however there’s still a long way to go to reach the goal of $725,000.
This week, the campaign will surpass the $300,000 mark raised thanks to donations and pledges from individuals and companies.
“As we emerge from the pandemic, we’ve got to make sure McMinn and Meigs counties families are able to get back on their feet. It’s more important than ever that local agencies can provide services to as many people as possible. Every contribution to our United Way stays local, ensuring that more of our friends and neighbors have the opportunity for a good quality of life,” said Whitney Kimball Coe, 2022 Campaign co-chair.
United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties’ mission is to give everyone the opportunity for a good quality of life through education, stability in the family and good health.
“It feels good to give back to your community, especially when you know that each donation serves multiple support agencies. We need your help. We need your contribution to ensure that all people in McMinn and Meigs counties have an opportunity to get the services they need to survive,” said Andrew Kimball, 2022 Campaign co-chair.
United Way’s board of directors, volunteers and staff assess the needs of the community and then raise funds to support local programs and services that meet those needs. They also vet the agencies to make sure the funds are being used efficiently and are making a long-term impact in the lives of their clients.
In 2021-22, 16 local non-profit agencies are receiving United Way funds and providing a wide range of services. They are Athens-McMinn YMCA, Boys & Girls Club-Meigs Unit, CASA of East TN, Coordinated Charities, Etowah Senior Citizens Center, Etowah Rescue Squad, Good Faith Clinic, Grace & Mercy Ministries, Helping Hands Ministries, Hiwassee Mental Health, The H.O.P.E. Center/Children’s Advocacy Center, McMinn County Department of Juvenile Services, McMinn County Education Foundation, McMinn County Rescue Squad, McMinn County Senior Center and Tri-County Center.
“All of the money we raise stays right here in our community helping our neighbors. Our volunteer leadership is diligent when evaluating agencies for efficiencies, accountability in their operations and whether they are meeting pressing needs. Those that achieve partner agency status have proved they can be trusted to be accountable and are making a positive impact. It’s all about changing lives for the better, while doing our due diligence on behalf of our donors,” said Paige Zabo, president/CEO. “United Way is the best way to help the most people in our community. We hear life changing stories every day from people who have received services from one of our partner agencies. A great example is a family that has a child with spina bifida and couldn’t walk from her front door to go outside. Helping Hands Ministry built a ramp so the little girl could use her walker to go outside. This past year during the pandemic we have been able to assist so many people that got behind on their rent and utilities due to layoffs or loss of work from COVID-19. So many lives have been changed for the better because of a program or service funded by United Way.”
United Way offers the option of a company payroll deduction or donations can be made by visiting the United Way website at uwmcminn-meigs.com
Interested parties can click on the “Donate” icon and fill out the required instructions. They can set it up as a recurring donation and designate to their favorite partner agency.
Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 1681, Athens, TN 37371.
Interested parties can follow the United Way by visiting the website or going on their Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts, or by calling 745-9606.
