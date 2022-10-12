An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has revealed that the former director of the Meigs County Emergency Communications District misappropriated at least $1,084,188.60 between July 2011 and February 2021.
The results of the investigation have been communicated to the office of the District Attorney General of the 9th Judicial District, however, no charges are expected to be filed due to the former director’s death on Feb. 21, 2021. The former director was not named in the report.
Comptroller investigators determined the former director misappropriated the vast majority of the money by falsifying invoices from both real and fictitious vendors and then cashing district checks that were written to pay these phony invoices.
The former director allegedly wrote cheks totaling $946,720.95 to real vendors, $137,359 to fictitious vendors and $108.65 in “duplicate travel reimbursement.”
There were 305 total false invoices discovered by investigators and they were used to get board members to sign checks that the former director allegedly cashed at local banks. Along with the false invoices, investigators alleged they found templates for forged invoices on the former director’s computer.
Some of those signatures, it was reported, were forged, though it was noted most were legitimate. There were also apparently forged signatures of vendors as well.
From 2018 to early 2021, it was reported that all checks cashed were forged.
As for the fictitious vendors, there were checks made payable to two specific vendors that had the former director’s signature on them. However, investigators noted that board members said they “had never heard of these two vendors prior to discovering the theft of funds from the district” and there was no evidence the vendors ever existed.
The former director also provided falsified budget-to-actual financial reports to the board. The reports omitted expenditures to conceal the former director’s misappropriation and were meant to convince the board that the district’s spending was within budget.
Additionally, investigators discovered the former director received a duplicate travel reimbursement, and used work-assigned assets, such as a work cellphone, for personal use.
The former director also allegedly used the district’s mailbox to receive collection letters and late payment notices for personal bills.
“The district’s board must ensure it provides adequate oversight to prevent fraud, waste and abuse,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The board allowed the former director to have complete control over the district’s financial documents and bank statements. This allowed the former director to falsify checks on a near-daily basis. The board also failed to correct 13 years of repeated audited findings related to segregation of duties and overspending.”
There were three total deficiencies identified in the report: the board of directors failed to segregate financial duties and did not provide adequate oversight to protect and oversee the financial resources of the district; the board failed to ensure the correction of multiple repeat audit findings over a period of 13 years; and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department failed to maintain and protect an electronic asset in an ongoing investigation.
The report noted that the investigation began around the time of the former director’s death and, at that time, the sheriff’s department allegedly “did not properly secure, log or enter the phone as evidence, did not maintain documentation of the chain of custody of the cellphone and ultimately released the cellphone to parties outside the sheriff’s department and comptroller’s office who deleted all data from the phone before the comptroller’s office investigators could review the phone for content potentially relevant to this case.”
In the case of each deficiency, the report indicated that “district officials indicated that they have corrected or intend to correct these deficiencies.”
