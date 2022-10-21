Volunteers from across the area came together Thursday for the annual United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties’ Day of Caring.
Day of Caring is United Way’s biggest volunteer event, allowing volunteers to help support United Way’s partner agencies around the community complete projects that have been placed on hold due to various circumstances.
The event kicked off at 8 a.m. Thursday at the McMinn Senior Activity Center with “grab and go” breakfast and a few short words from the annual campaign co-chair Whitney Coe.
“There is the money side to things and then there is the attending to community, attending to relationships, side of this thing and that is what we are doing today,” Coe expressed. “All of you are here to be on the front lines with organizations that serve us, serve our families and serve our community.”
Coe stated that Day of Caring is her favorite event on the United Way calendar.
“Everybody is going to go out to the YMCA, to the Good Faith Clinic, to the Children’s Advocacy Center and do some of those projects that are hard to get to when you are working so hard to serve the community throughout the year,” Coe said. “You all are truly on the front lines this morning, attending to the community and attending to those relationships and I am so grateful to all of you.”
Several of the participants in this year’s Day of Caring were parts of larger groups from local sponsors.
“I’m with Food City and we are so grateful to get out and support our communities in their different endeavors,” stated participant Jaci Kazy. “I think it is important to get out and help organizations that need the help and don’t have the manpower to do it.”
Another participant, Shelby Wilson, shared her thoughts on the importance of this event.
“I think it is very important because this is a day that we can all get together and take time out of our busy lives to give back to our communities,” Wilson expressed. “This is my first time participating. I’ve been busy in everyday life and never took the time, but now I’m really glad that I did (participate). This is a way we can all just take one day to really give back.”
Andrew Austin has participated in Day of Caring for several years.
“We are all human. We all have to remember what we are doing and why we are here,” Austin said. “It’s about other people and bettering our community and that is what we have to do as human beings. We have to help each other and think about the lowest of us and the highest of us and still be ourselves.”
He believes that if you aren’t working you aren’t bettering yourself or your community.
“We have to make an impact on who we are, where we are and where we are living,” Austin expressed. “If you can’t put a smile on your own face then put a smile on someone else’s. This is my fourth year participating in Day of Caring and I just want to give back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.