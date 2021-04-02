Despite recent bouts of rain, work is continuing on the future site of Athens City Primary and Athens City Intermediate schools.
During the Athens City School Board’s spring retreat, ACS Director Robert Greene and ACS Facilities and Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens updated members on the progress being made on the consolidated building.
“They’ve got the layout marked for that first Pre-K to 2 wing,” Owens said. “Then they will start digging and installing sewer lines.”
He noted that a lot got done over the recent spring break, as Athens Utilities Board was able to get new electrical lines and poles in the ground. There is also one more water line to put in the area as well.
Owens also discussed the pond that is being installed in front of Athens City Middle School that will serve as drainage for the new building.
“Almost every drop of water that falls out of that City Park site is going to drain and come over to this pond,” he said. “They’ll have that fenced.”
Looking ahead at the next few weeks, Owens noted that one of the projects will have to be done during overnight hours and may impact area residents.
He said that himself, Greene and ACS Technology Supervisor Andrew Kimball plan to “start going around house to house on Crestway and McMinn — when they do the concrete floor pads, they’re going to start working at around two in the morning.”
Greene added that portion of the work may be a bit of an inconvenience for a short period of time.
“There’s going to be a lot of lights and noise,” he said. “We’re going door to door to let people know. There’s no way around this.”
Owens stressed that this will last only for a limited period of time.
“It’s not as if they’re going to be doing that for months at a time,” he said. “They’ll do the footers during the day, but in the evenings when they’re doing the pads, you’re going to hear the trucks backing up, you’re going to hear the beeping, you’re going to hear the generators running, you’re going to see the lights.”
While a specific date isn’t yet known for that stretch of work, Owens said expectations are that the door to door visits will happen a bit before work actually starts.
“They may do Section A one night, two nights later do Section C and maybe three weeks later do another section,” Owens explained. “We should, contingent on weather, know the exact day they’re going to do that.”
He added that the construction doesn’t seem to have caused that much turmoil to this point, but that residents in the area have had a request during the work.
“Some of them wanted mementos from the maple trees,” he noted.
Those trees and the schools that will no longer be in use will be memorialized inside and around the new structure, however.
Greene had previously noted that school officials planned to replace the trees cut down as part of this construction with a green common areas outside with various trees and shrubbery and he added that the plan is to plant around 100 new trees on the school campus once construction is complete.
“When we get through, there will be something beautiful to look at,” he had previously said. “We’ll plant back about 10 times the number of trees we took down and multiple types of trees.”
He previously said there are also plans to take some of the trees that are being cut down now to a sawmill and turn them into “something in the school in memory of the trees.”
For the schools themselves, Greene told the board members Wednesday that there are plans there as well.
“We’ll have a history … of all the schools that closed in an area in the new library,” he said. “That’ll really soothe some people’s feelings.”
There is also a piece of history that will be recovered before work gets too far into the new structure as well.
Owens noted that there was a time capsule buried at City Park some time ago that officials plan to retrieve in a ceremony in the future with former students.
“We’re going to get some of the kids … to come back and dig that up before it gets torn up,” he said. “Those kids are probably close to 40 years old (now).”
Construction of the school began on Dec. 28, 2020 and it still appears to be on track to be completed in time to open for the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.