The City of Athens plans to fund road improvements alongside the construction of a new consolidated elementary school.
As part of a funding package approved last week, the Athens City Council indicated its commitment to the city’s increase property tax rate in the next fiscal year to fund a $10 million bond issue. The increase is expected not to exceed 10 cents, which would equate to an additional $25 per year on a property valued at $100,000.
The funding package included a $40 million USDA Rural Development loan to pay for school construction. However, city government will be responsible for funding the necessary infrastructure improvements to the roadways surrounding the site of the new school located on the campus of the existing City Park Elementary School.
The $10 million bond will provide the necessary funding for improvements to these roadways, estimated at $3 million. The scope of infrastructure improvements includes 11 intersections in the City Park neighborhood and could involve radar installations and upgrades, video monitoring, new cabinets and controllers for signal lights, pedestrian crossings, and school signals.
The bond will also fund other improvements unrelated to the school project, such as renovations at the Athens Municipal Building and Public Works department.
The expected opening of the new school is fall of 2023.
“We will not be able to complete the street improvements in time for the opening of the two schools (Pre-K through second grade and third through fifth grade) at the same time,” said City Manager C. Seth Sumner at a recent Council study session, “but we are already working on those.”
Sumner said Public Works Director Ben Burchfield is developing a phased approach to these infrastructure improvements.
“We’ll have time to plan it out and work with the schools on a schedule,” said Sumner. “By the time that we get both schools open, we’ll be likely six months to a year from completing the necessary increases and upgrades to the streets to make the traffic flow as best we can.”
Director of Athens City Schools Robert Greene recently outlined a staggered schedule of release for students at the new school to further assist in mitigating the additional traffic expected once it opens.
