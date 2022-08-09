Local business leaders and Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce executives recently met with Builtwell Bank employees of the Etowah Branch, formerly First Volunteer Bank. Present for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the rebranding were LeAnn Hammonds, Etowah Branch Market Leader; Joe Holbrook, Business Relationship Banker; Don Webb, Builtwell Bank Board Member and owner of Johnson’s Department Store; employees Shaun Coleman, Misty Burgess, Angelia Ingram and Nikki Buckner; along with Chamber Board representatives and representatives from the City of Etowah and Etowah Utilities.
Chattanooga-headquartered First Volunteer Bank rebranded to Builtwell Bank effective Aug. 1 as it begins to unify the look and feel of the bank’s 24 branches spanning 11 counties in Tennessee and Georgia. Builtwell Bank is Chattanooga’s largest local community bank.
“The Builtwell name demonstrates our continued commitment to being the well-built bank for which we are known, serving as the local economic engine for Tennessee and Georgia for another 118 years,” said Builtwell Bank President & CEO Patti Steele.
Builtwell Bank was founded through the purchase of Marion Trust & Banking Company — a community bank started in 1904 in Jasper. The bank continues to grow and expand in Tennessee and Georgia. With the completion of the holding company’s ninth bank acquisition in late 2021, the leadership team of Builtwell Bank developed a plan to rebrand the company. The merger of Dalton, Ga.-based First Bank will be completed later in August, adding six additional offices in Whitfield and Gordon counties to Builtwell’s footprint.
“As we grow, it’s important for our name to be relevant and meaningful to the communities we serve,” said Steele. “The Builtwell name signifies our commitment to be a sound, prosperous community bank, here to reinvest in our communities by helping customers save money, buy homes, start businesses and create jobs. Well-built communities start with well-built banks.”
Steele expects a smooth transition as the Builtwell Bank brand begins to appear across the region this month.
According to a news release, “The staff at Builtwell Bank is excited about this transition and invites customers to visit the newly-rebranded offices or the bank’s website at www.builtwell.bank”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.