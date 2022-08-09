Builtwell Bank

Local business leaders and Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce executives recently met with Builtwell Bank employees of the Etowah Branch, formerly First Volunteer Bank. Present for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the rebranding were LeAnn Hammonds, Etowah Branch Market Leader; Joe Holbrook, Business Relationship Banker; Don Webb, Builtwell Bank Board Member and owner of Johnson’s Department Store; employees Shaun Coleman, Misty Burgess, Angelia Ingram and Nikki Buckner; along with Chamber Board representatives and representatives from the City of Etowah and Etowah Utilities.

 Special to The DPA

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.