NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wars Commission, the Tennessee Historical Commission division responsible for preserving the state’s significant military history, has announced the Sept. 1 opening of this year’s grant cycle for the Tennessee Wars Commission Grant Fund.
The Tennessee Wars Commission Grant Fund provides financial support to coordinate planning, preservation, protection, promotion, and interpretation of structures, buildings, sites, and battlefields related to Tennessee’s military heritage.
This grant can fund a wide variety of projects relating to the French and Indian War (1754-1763), the Revolutionary War (1776-1783), War of 1812 (1812-1815), Mexican-American War (1846-1848), and the Civil War (1861-1865). Example projects include, but are not limited to, archaeological surveys and excavations, cemetery preservation, contraband camp preservation and interpretation, graphic displays and interpretative panels, historic markers, and living history and educational programs.
Grant funds totaling $114,022 were awarded to six applicants during the 2022 fiscal year: The American Battlefield Trust (Davidson County), Beech Grove Confederate Memorial Association (Coffee County), The James K. Polk Memorial Association (Maury County), Middle Tennessee State University (Davidson County), Parkers Crossroads Battlefield Park (Henderson County), and Tennessee State Library and Archives (Davidson County).
Any individual, museum, educational institution, private organization, or local government body can apply. Although there is no minimum matching requirement, applicant contributions will be a positive consideration. Applications are scored, rated, and ranked by Tennessee Historical Commission and Tennessee Wars Commission staff members. The board of the Historical Commission/Wars Commission has voting approval of eligible grant projects.
The deadline for submissions is Nov. 14. The grant application process is digital. Create an account and complete the application at tdec.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp
