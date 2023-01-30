Norman Blair receives the Korean War Certificate of Honor for his service in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow awarded him with the medal as fellow medal winner Jimmy Ray Edwards looks on.
Dewey Morgan | The Daily Post-Athenian
U.S. Air Force veteran Bill Anderson (left) pins the Purple Heart medal onto U.S. Army veteran Jimmy Ray Edwards on Wednesday in honor of the injuries Edwards suffered during the Korean War.
Two McMinn County veterans received a thank you from the South Korean government last week and one also was bestowed a Purple Heart for his service.
McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow led the Korean War medal ceremony in the blue room of the McMinn County Courthouse on Wednesday, recognizing U.S. Army veteran Jimmy Ray Edwards and U.S. Navy veteran Norman Blair. On top of the appreciation given by the South Korean government, Edwards also received a Purple Heart in recognition for the injury he suffered during the conflict.
“A lot of people forget we went to Korea,” Peglow said. “We weren’t there as long as we were in Vietnam, it didn’t have the big impact World War II did, but it had an impact.”
That impact, Peglow said, was freedom for the South Korean people in contrast to the tyranny North Koreans now live under.
“You guys promoted a lot more peace than you would realize,” she said. “Because of what you did, the people of South Korea are free. The Korean people wanted to say thank you.”
Peglow then placed the medals around the neck of each of Edwards and Blair, noting that they are “an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to U.S. service men and women who served in the Korean Conflict.”
She also announced that Edwards would receive a second honor, this time a Purple Heart in recognition of an injury he suffered during his service.
On May 2, 1952, Edwards was in Seoul, Korea when the tank he was in hit an enemy landmine and he was injured.
The Purple Heart is the oldest military award given out, having been established by then-General George Washington in 1782.
“This is not given lightly,” Peglow said. “You actually have to shed blood and you can’t just shed blood because there was an accident. You have to shed blood because of an enemy action. Nobody wants to get a Purple Heart, but when they get one, it’s something we need to appreciate.”
She noted that the Purple Heart is given out by the president of the United States, in this case Harry S. Truman.
“On behalf of a grateful nation and the president of the United States, I want to say thank you,” Peglow said. “These young men sacrificed their youth. They gave up a lot for our country.”
