On Tuesday, June 21, the Athens City Council enacted the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.
A summary of the enacted budget showing the intended uses and information supporting the budget actions taken by City Council is available for public inspection in the Office of Finance, Athens City Hall, 815 North Jackson Street, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The annual budget is also available online at www.athenstn.gov/finance/
For more information, contact Finance Director Mike Keith at 423-744-2712 or email mkeith@athenstn.gov
McMinn County High School Class of 1992 is preparing to hold its 30-year reunion.
On Friday, Sept. 2, class members will reminisce on Friday nights under the lights at the McMinn County football field while watching the Cherokees take on Rhea County.
Game tickets may be purchased through the office prior to the game or at the gate. There will be a section designated for class members to sit together.
On Saturday, Sept, 3, from 6 to 10 p.m., a causal get-together will be held at Mouse Creek Golf Course, located at 1118 Congress Parkway N. in Athens. The event fee is $10 per person and may be paid at the door.
Dinner will feature the Big Daddy’s Barbecue Food Truck on site. This will be in addition to the $10 event fee. A cash bar will be available.
Class members are encouraged to pass this information along to those in the 1992 graduating class who are not on social media.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced that anyone interested in having a brick placed in the Veterans Park Walkway, in honor or in memory of a veteran, must place their order by 4:30 p.m. on July 22 to be included in the Oct. 8 ceremony.
In addition to a brick being placed in the walkway, brick purchasers receive an attractive certificate suitable for framing in honor of their veteran. Veterans Park Walkway bricks are $50 each and the city also has replica bricks available for $20 each. Replicas are 1 1/4” x 3” and are designed to take home as a souvenir as part of the ceremony.
Bricks are available for purchase online at www.athenstn.gov/parks if paying with a debit/credit card, or at the Recreation Department, located in the Athens Municipal Building.
“2022 is the 20th anniversary of the dedication of the Veterans Park brick walk. We will be celebrating on Oct. 8 with a return visit from the Crew of the USS Charles R. Ware, who were in attendance 20 years ago,” said Austin Fesmire, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Over the past two decades, over 4,000 veterans have been honored at the park and I encourage everyone looking for a special way to honor or memorialize a veteran, to purchase a brick, as it is truly a special gift.”
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
Sequoyah High School Class of 2002 will host its 20-year reunion on Saturday, July 23, at 6 p.m. at the Carmichael Restaurant & Tavern in Loudon.
“The class officers and I are excited about our 20-year reunion,” said Heather Yates Byers, Sequoyah High School Class of 2002 President. “While we can’t believe it has been two decades since we graduated from high school, we are looking forward to an evening of fellowship and celebration.”
Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, July 15. For more information about the reunion, become a fan of “SQHS Class of 2002” on Facebook or e-mail sqhsclassof2002@gmail.com
Summer reading has begun at Etowah Carnegie Library.
All programs are free and in-person. Programs will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair.
Programs may be subject to change and/or canceled due to inclement weather if they cannot be moved indoors.
Follow the library’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date program information.
Register and log reading at etowahcarnegie.readsquared.com
For complete program details, visit www.etowahlibrary.com
Call the library at 423-263-9475 with any questions.
Free lunches will be served Monday-Friday from 1 to 1:30 p.m. for children 18 and under.
Athens Movie Palace is hosting the $2 Summer Series.
The series is sponsored by Domino’s of Athens and proceeds will benefit the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties.
The Summer Series movies will be shown at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; noon on Mondays; and 2 p.m. on Thursdays.
The movies are as follows:
• July 13: The Flintstones
• July 16, 18, 20: Madagascar
• July 23, 25, 27: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a monthly food truck event that will be hosted at Market Park on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The public is welcome to enjoy a meal from a food truck and check out the fresh produce and goods at the Athens Farmers Market. Food trucks must be health department inspected and pre-registered. All interested food trucks should return a completed application to the Parks and Recreation Department, and event is limited to the first six food trucks.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Athens Farmers Market is now open Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.
The market is also open Thursdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the City of Athens Parks and Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov/parks and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new health initiative challenging McMinn countians to Walk for the Health of McMinn.
This program is designed to encourage everyone to get outside and get some exercise. The parks department has organized walking groups at several city parks throughout the week, or participants are encouraged to go out on their own and log their miles. The goal is to have the community log their miles and by Aug. 23 to have reached 53,276 miles as a community, which equals a mile for every resident in McMinn County.
“We have created a quick online form to log and enter miles and we are encouraging schools, businesses, and community organizations to organize their own walks to help us reach our goal. We are planning a completion party for Aug. 23, 2022, which is the 200th anniversary that our city was incorporated,” stated Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.
To get your school, business, or organization involved, contact Brianna Baker at bbaker@ athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
