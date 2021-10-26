Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union has announced the winners of the Fourth Annual Idea Leap Grant Pitch Competition and one of them is from McMinn County.
During the outdoor pitch competition on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, finalists had up to five minutes to pitch why they were deserving of the grant. A brief Q&A session with judges followed each presentation.
The judges scored the finalists on a five-scale rubric.
Volunteer judges included Vickye Bone, vice president, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga; Jennie DeCook, director, Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Cleveland State Community College; Emily Gilliam, credit analyst, Brightbridge Capital; Charles Fisher, partner/director, Grant, Konvalinka & Harrison, P.C.; Danielle Landrum, co-owner of Locals Only Gifts and Goods, 2020 Idea Leap Grant Winner and 2021 Celebrity Judge; and Diane Parks, retired director of Leadership Chattanooga, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.
Dionne Jenkins, vice president of diversity and inclusion at TVFCU, chaired TVFCU’s Idea Leap Grant judging panel.
In fourth place, winning a $7,000 grant, was Salon Posh in Athens, owned by Allison Stiller.
The grant is expected to be used to expand the salon, creating a space for continued education for license professionals, as well as adding manicure tables, pedicure chairs and treatment rooms so that they can offer more services.
