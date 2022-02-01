Pathway Lending’s awards program is part of its annual Open House tradition where the company celebrates the achievements of the entrepreneurs and small businesses it serves in communities across Tennessee and to recognize a handful of clients whose contributions and achievements are especially noteworthy.
The Impact Award recognizes the person and/or company that has grown with Pathway Lending over the years and provided jobs and financial support to the community where it operates.
Pathway Lending team members Bob Lancaster, Business Advisory Services Director, and Kathy Morrison, Senior Business Advisor, presented the award to Cathy Allen and Crescent Sock Company.
Lancaster and Morrison have worked closely with Allen for years helping her navigate business and financial decisions for the company.
The Business Advisory Services team at Pathway Lending is part of its learning organization and pairs the capital the company provides its clients through lending with capacity building through its learning programs. Those include classroom instruction online and in-person and individual coaching with expert advisors.
Allen submitted a letter of acceptance, which included the following excerpt: “Our goal each day is to provide the best possible experience for those we serve. We believe that being a responsible company means not only serving our customers, but also our employees and local community. Crescent was founded on these principals, and today we continue to focus on providing career opportunities to our employees, supporting our local community, and providing an exceptional experience for our business partners through extraordinary customer service and superior products.”
