Eleven new students signed on to enroll in Tennessee College of Applied Technology — Athens (TCAT) on Thursday.
The school held its annual National CTE Letter of Intent Signing Day, with 14 total students lined up to sign on the dotted line. Eleven of the class members were on hand, including six from McMinn County High School, one from McMinn Central High School, three from Bradley Central High School and one from Tellico Plains High School.
“These students are enrolled as dual enrollment students,” TCAT Transition and Dual Enrollment Coordinator Chris Anderson said. “They have already invested time and effort into the technical field and are driven to succeed.”
College System of Tennessee Chancellor Flora Tydings wasn’t present in person, but she appeared via a video to congratulate the students on enrolling in TCAT.
“Employers need a highly trained workforce now more than ever,” Tydings said. “Tennessee is among the top states for creating jobs in technical fields.”
TCAT-Athens President Stewart Smith also congratulated the students, telling them they made a good call choosing the technical field.
“You folks are really smart,” he said. “This is going to provide you with a future that will allow you to provide for your family. Being in a dual enrollment program already sets you up for success.”
While getting a job quickly is the goal of students, Smith encouraged them to appreciate the education they’ll have offered to them.
“I encourage you to get as much education as you can,” he said. “Education is a lifelong pursuit.”
The 14 students listed as part of TCAT’s signing day are:
• Automotive technology: Nathaniel Carroll, McMinn County; Korey Dockery, McMinn Central; Sean Sosnowski, Sequoyah High School
• Collision repair technology: Joshua Williams, Sequoyah
• Machine tool technology: Reed McCall, Bradley Central
• Mechanical maintenance electrical and instrumentation: Mason Hughes, Bradley Central
• Practical nursing: Alexis Hicks, McMinn County
• Welding technology: Noah Grady, McMinn County; Jacob Joseph, Sequoyah; Benjamin James, McMinn County; Timothy McCoy, Tellico Plains; Joel Morales, McMinn County; Ryan Vogus, McMinn County; Brent Walden, Bradley Central
