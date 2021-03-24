Another chance to honor local veterans is nearing. The annual Vietnam Veterans Ceremony will be held Monday at the Niota Train Depot.
Typically, the event would be held at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, however the Niota Train Depot will host the event this year due to the senior center remaining closed due to COVID-19.
“They were so gracious to let us use the train depot for free,” expressed McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow. “The event will be held at 11 a.m. Monday morning.”
According to Peglow, celebrating local Vietnam veterans is very important due to them not receiving a “welcome home” during their time of service.
“They got spit on, they got cursed at, denied jobs, there was whole lot of stuff that people do not realize happened to these veterans,” she said. “I can’t make up for that, I can’t fix that, but it is important for them to know that they matter. They are some of the most important people that I know and it is an important thing for them to be honored.”
The typical number of veterans who attend the event has steadily increased over the years.
“Not many came to the first one, on the the next one though more people came ... Since I have been doing it there have been around 150 to 200 people showing up,” noted Peglow. “Last year we had to cancel because of COVID. I hated to do that but I could not risk exposing the veterans to that. So this year we are going to take precautions.”
She stated they will provide masks and hand sanitizer and perform social distancing.
“These gentlemen are near and dear to my heart,” Peglow expressed. “They had a horrible time in Vietnam where, when you landed on the ground, if you landed on the ground people tried to kill you and they continued to try to kill you until you left — if you got to leave — and people back home weren’t supportive as they are now ... They didn’t get a care package, they didn’t get a thank you, they didn’t get a hero’s welcome. They are heroes and they all deserve a hero’s welcome.”
