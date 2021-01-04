Improvements to the Athens trailhead of the Eureka Trail were recently completed.
Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner gave an overview of the work done at the trailhead at last month’s Athens City Council meeting.
A new parking lot containing 41 paved parking spaces, including four handicap-accessible spaces, was a major part of the upgrades to the trailhead.
“Twenty of those spaces are made of environmentally-friendly geogrid material that allows for good drainage on that site,” said Sumner. “If you’ve been out there previously, we’ve got piles and piles of gravel and you still get a little bit muddy and bogged down, so this will be a welcome addition to that trailhead.”
The scope of work also included the addition of a permanent restroom at the trailhead.
Surplus gravel was used to create a parking area for horse trailers.
“We pulled all of that extra gravel over and piled it up so the horses have a good entrance and exit from the trail, as well,” said Sumner. “They have their own way to get on instead of where the walkers get on.”
Another new feature is a rubber surface at the trail’s intersection with Highway 307. The rubber was put in place as a warning that trail users are approaching a highway crossing.
The total length of the trail is now 5.6 miles into downtown Englewood following the purchase of the remainder of a portion of abandoned rail bed from CSX Railroad. Sumner said the trail is now a “true destination.”
A Dec. 5 grand opening for these new facilities was postponed.
“Our COVID numbers have continued to increase and we would expect a huge crowd for that and so we have pulled back, and when it is safe to do so, we will celebrate a grand opening of that trail,” explained Sumner.
