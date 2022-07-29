Athens City Middle School officials are planning to take action against what they consider to be distractions to students.
During Wednesday’s Athens City School Board work session, ACMS Principal Mike Simmons spoke about a new policy at the school regarding cellphones.
As outlined, the policy requires that “cellphones, smart watches, wireless earbuds and all mobile devices” must be “turned off upon entering the school campus.” Those devices must also be put in the student’s locker and cannot be in “pockets, backpacks, classrooms, common areas, library or restrooms.”
The policy also restricts their usage during “transition times or between classes.”
They can be turned on once again “upon dismissal of school at the 3:00 p.m. bell and used only to communicate directly with parents/friends who are assisting in after-school transportation.”
“One of the biggest distractors at the middle school level, and it continues to be harder and harder, is electronic devices,” Simmons told the board members. “It’s a challenge just to make sure all the adults in the building, including me, don’t go to that temptation of the phone.”
Simmons noted that even if cellphones aren’t allowed to be used in class, but students can keep them on their person, there are ways around the prohibition.
“They get a text on their phone and, all of a sudden, they have to go to the bathroom,” he said. “Because they want to check their text message.”
He also said that a full head of hair can be used as camouflage by the students.
“When students have enough hair to cover those earbuds, those wireless earbuds stay in all day because the phone is in the room and they can connect to that,” Simmons explained. “We really don’t need wireless earbuds coming into the school at all. We don’t need any of these things to get quality instruction. I think it would be better without those distractions.”
Simmons acknowledged there are messages parents may need to get to their child during the course of the day, but said he feels that can be accommodated by allowing the phones to be checked at the end of the day.
“If they put them in their locker and then they get them at the end of the day when they leave — some parents I know they like to connect with their kids for something, they might just be checking in or need to get them some information about ‘I’m not home right now just wait,’ whatever it is — I have no problem with that,” he said. “We probably deal with phone issues every week. We even deal with some phone issues that are even more serious with what kids do with phones. It’s not only a distraction for the kids, it’s a distraction for the staff on how to deal with it.”
Simmons noted that his hope was to pass along this new policy with the board members so that they would be aware should complaints come in about students not being able to keep their phone with them in school. Board Member Amy Sullins also suggested him checking with some parents to get their thoughts on it.
“I’m glad there’s no cellphones in school — I’m really happy about that,” Board Member Abby Carroll said. “You’re not wrong, it’s a problem.”
She also had a few questions regarding the policy. On the question of if a student loses school-provided earbuds needed for classwork, Simmons suggested that he would favor having extras as replacements instead of students bringing their own.
She also asked Simmons about what watches would and would not be allowed in the schools, bringing up Fitbits as an example — something that receives texts, but doesn’t allow for responding.
“I think we could specify,” Simmons said. “Maybe we need to define what we mean by smart watch — basically if it has the capability of texting and making phone calls, we shouldn’t have it. What I tell parents on things like this is if you feel like there should be an exception, just call us and we’ll talk about it.”
She also queried him about the students who use their phones as a calculator in class.
“We have a calculator for everybody in the school right now,” Simmons said. “I’m willing to purchase anything we need to to eliminate these distractions.”
Under this policy, if a student is caught with a phone outside their locker, Simmons said it would be collected and a parent could come pick it up.
He also addressed the subject of backpacks in schools, noting that one of the longstanding traditions in schools may end.
“We’ve gotten to the situation in our school where we don’t need them,” Simmons said. “We’ve got laptops, workbooks in our curriculum and there’s not a need for backpacks.”
Simmons said he recently heard a concern from a parent about what sorts of things students could bring into school concealed in a backpack. ACS Director Robert Greene noted that there were two weapons found in backpacks at ACMS last year.
That led to Board Member Johnny Coffman noting another security concern he’s had.
“(During events) everybody just walks in and that, to me, is an issue,” Coffman said. “We need to do something about controlling those doors.”
Simmons noted that while all doors are closed and locked during school hours, events that draw people from the community into the school are a different matter.
“That’s tough,” he said. “The people that do this spend an inordinate amount of money to have what they need to be able to do this in a way people can still go through pretty quickly.”
Simmons noted that it’s “feasible” to do something to ease concerns in that area, but there’s not an obvious fix that he’s found yet.
