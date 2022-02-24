The 11th Annual Power of the Purse sponsored by United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties will be held in person this year on Thursday, March 3, at Springbrook Golf & Country Club from 6:30-9 p.m.
The purse preview will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.uwmcminn-meigs.com/power-purse or by calling the United Way office at 423-745-9606.
Included with a ticket is one Bingo and Singo card. Singo is new to the event this year. Additional Bingo and Singo cards can be purchased at the event.
Table sponsorships are also available this year for $300, which includes eight tickets to the event, eight Bingo and Singo cards, a company logo displayed on the table, the digital screen at the event and recognition in a “thank you” ad.
The event features designer purses, gift cards, and other items in the silent auction. The “Twice New Room” will feature gently used purses and jewelry. There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. The game “What’s in Your Purse?” is returning, as well.
“We are so excited to be hosting Power of the Purse in person this year after being online the past two years due to the pandemic. This is our largest fundraising event of the year,” said Paige Zabo, president/CEO of the United Way. “All proceeds this year will benefit programs in education through our partner agencies. The Power of the Purse Committee has been working really hard to prepare for this event. A lot of nice auction items have been donated by area businesses, organizations and individuals. We wouldn’t be able to have this event without the support of our community partners. Please follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to see a sneak preview of the purses leading up to the event.”
“This is a great way to help support our community by helping those who need help,” said Committee Chair Kathy Dougherty. “We are very proud of this ongoing event for the last 10 years. The Power of the Purse event has raised over $94,000 in the last 10 years that has gone directly to meeting needs of the partner agencies. We hope you will join us and use the power of your purse to help.”
“This is an easy and fun way to help your community. United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties is the best way to help the most people in our community. Our mission is to unite our community’s resources so that everyone has the opportunity for a good quality of life through education, financial stability and health. When children are prepared for school and life and individuals can reach their full human potential through access to pathways of stability, everyone in the community benefits”, said Zabo.
To make a donation to United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties, visit www.uwmcminn-meigs.com, click on the “Donate” icon to the right of the screen and follow the instructions. Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, or PayPal may be used to make a one-time donation in any amount. To schedule recurring payments for a pledge, contact the United Way office or ask your employer about payroll deduction options. Donations can also be made by calling the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties at 745-9606 or emailing unitedway@ unitedwaymm.com
