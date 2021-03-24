According to the State of Tennessee Division of Property Assessment, taxpayers who have an Application Credit Voucher (ACV) for property tax relief from the State of Tennessee must process the ACV for payment by April 6. If the ACV has not been processed by this date, the taxpayer may lose his/her credit for 2020.
If you need assistance or have questions about the ACV, come to the City of Athens Finance Department, located at the Athens Municipal Building at 815 North Jackson Street, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or call 423-744-2700, ext. 4.
The Athens Area Ministerial Association’s annual community Holy Week services will be held next week each day at noon at the Market Park pavilion in Downtown Athens.
These services are being offered in this outdoor setting for safety. Guests are invited to bring their own blankets or chairs and to sit at safe distances from others. Following CDC guidance, masks are still recommended to be worn for everyone’s safety while gathering in public. The services will last about a half hour and will feature music, prayer and a message from a local church pastor.
The schedule of speakers is as follows:
• Monday, March 29 - Pastor Todd Humbert, The Greenhouse Church
• Tuesday, March 30 - Pastor Scott Cardin, Englewood Church of God
• Wednesday, March 31 - Rev. Brad Brown, Jones Chapel and Wesleyanna United Methodist churches
• Thursday, April 1 - Rev. Roxianne Sherles, St. Mark AME Zion Church
• Friday, April 2 - Dr. Vant Hardaway, retired, Ministry International
There will also be an Easter Sunday sunrise service on April 4 at 7 a.m. with Pastor Rich White from Athens Christian Church.
The Etowah Carnegie Library has announced new artwork is now on display provided by Community Artist League Artist Air Moe (aka Max Ortiz). A graffiti artist, his artwork will be on display at the library through May.
The Community Artist League is an organization established to promote the arts in the greater Athens area. The league supports and encourages student, amateur, and professional artists with monthly meetings, opportunities to exhibit artwork, and comradeship.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah. For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following Facebook Live program this week:
• Thursday at 4 p.m.: Bull-themed Storytime with Craft
Grab and go craft packets for the month of March are available for pick up at the library while supplies last. There are no programs at the library.
Also, March's teens and adults self-care program is random acts of kindness. Grab and go bags are available at the library while supplies last.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
The City of Niota will have its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 27, at 10 a.m. at the Niota Depot.
The rain date will be Saturday, April 3. There will be two age categories - 5 and under and 6 to 12. There will be one prize egg in each division.
This event is sponsored in part by Domino's, Peoples Bank, and United Grocery Outlet.
McMinn County Trustee Phil Tuggle is reminding taxpayers all unpaid 2019 real and personal property taxes will be turned over to Chancery Court, as required by law, at close of business on March 31. This will result in additional cost to the taxpayer.
If you have questions regarding 2019 taxes, contact the Trustee's Office at 745-1291 or e-mail mcminntrustee@comcast.net
The playground at Cook Park, located at 414 Cook Drive in Athens, will be closed to the public until further notice.
This closure is due to damage that occurred on March 10 caused by an automobile incident. The department advises that the closed area is fenced and marked with area closed signs. The area is unsafe to enter due to structural issues and citizens must stay outside the fenced areas for their own safety. The remainder of the park remains open during this time.
“This will be an extended closure as we go through the process of certifying the condition of the equipment to ensure the long-term safety of our citizens,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Parks and Recreation. “I personally ask everyone to stay behind the fenced area, for their own safety, until we have determined the extent of the damage and work through the process of getting this repaired.”
For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, opt. 3.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting a free Easter Egg Giveaway on Saturday, March 27, beginning at 10 a.m. at Athens Regional Park, with over 12,000 prize eggs and a drawing for a 70” smart TV.
Trinity United Methodist Church has joined this event and will be supplying the bags and interactive Easter experience, which will feature palm branches, live animals, and the Easter Bunny. Everyone under the age of 12 who attends the event will receive a bag of eggs guaranteed to be filled with prizes and will also be entered into a drawing to win the TV.
The event will be taking place in the western portion of the park in front of the Conference Center. Signage will be located throughout the park to show how to enter and exit the giveaway area. A video of the drawing for the TV will be posted on the City of Athens Facebook page on Monday, March 29, at 7 p.m. Each child must be in the car to receive the eggs and be entered into the grand prize drawing.
Athens Regional Park is located at 2405 Decatur Pike in Athens off Exit 49 on I-75.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Good Faith Clinic will have the following schedule for March:
• Tuesday, March 30: 3:30-4:30 p.m. - Drive-through refills; 4 p.m. - Physician visits.
E.G. Fisher Public Library is now offering evening hours on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday nights until 7 p.m.
The interior of the library is open and all checkout, computer, printing, faxing services will be available. All patrons, ages five and up are required to wear a mask. Disposable and reusable masks are available for all patrons. The total number of patrons in the building will be limited to 10 and visits will be limited to one hour. Curbside pickup remains available and is encouraged.
Current operating hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, visit fisherlibrary.org or call 423-745-7782.
The 75th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, has been moved to April 22.
The event will be at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m. Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards.
Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
